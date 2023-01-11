2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations and events across the Valley

PHOENIX — Commemorate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at Valley events that include: a march in Phoenix, a candlelight service on Sunday, and the Mesa-East Valley celebrations that include a parade and festival.

*The video in the player above highlights the History of Dr. King's legacy in Arizona.

Here’s where to go:

2023 ARIZONA MLK CELEBRATION MARCH & FESTIVAL

When: Monday, January 16, at 9 a.m.

Where: from Pilgrim Rest Church to Hance Park [1401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

The festival at the park will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



CANDLELIGHT SERVICE IN PHOENIX

When: Sunday, January 15, at 6 p.m.

You can RSVP to the event here.

Where: Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church [1401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

CITY OF MESA CELEBRATIONS

When: Monday, January 16

MLK parade starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of MLK Way and Center Street.

Festival takes place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Plaza [56 E Main St] at Mesa City Center.

MESA MUSEUM DEALS

According to event officials of the Mesa-East Valley celebration, two Mesa museums will be open on MLK Day and will offer half-price admissions to guests.

When: Monday, January 16

Arizona Museum of Natural History [53 N Macdonald]

i.d.e.a. Museum [150 W Pepper Pl]

‘DEAR MARTIN’: A JAZZ TRIBUTE TO MLK

Cost: tickets start at $25

When: January 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: South Mountain Community College [ 7050 S. 24th Street] in Phoenix

MLK CELEBRATION & SERVICE IN SURPRISE

What to expect: local musicians, performers and several food trucks are expected at this community event.

When: Saturday, January 14, at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: The Vista Center for the Arts [15660 N. Parkview Pl.] in Surprise

CHANDLER MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL