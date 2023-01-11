Watch Now
2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations and events across the Valley

From parades to festivals, here’s how to commemorate MLK Day
Learn more about the history of Martin Luther King Jr. in Arizona.
Martin Luther King Jr.
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 18:20:12-05

PHOENIX — Commemorate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at Valley events that include: a march in Phoenix, a candlelight service on Sunday, and the Mesa-East Valley celebrations that include a parade and festival.

*The video in the player above highlights the History of Dr. King's legacy in Arizona.

Here’s where to go:

2023 ARIZONA MLK CELEBRATION MARCH & FESTIVAL

  • When: Monday, January 16, at 9 a.m.
  • Where: from Pilgrim Rest Church to Hance Park [1401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix
    • The festival at the park will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CANDLELIGHT SERVICE IN PHOENIX

  • When: Sunday, January 15, at 6 p.m.
  • You can RSVP to the event here.
  • Where: Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church [1401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

CITY OF MESA CELEBRATIONS

  • When: Monday, January 16
  • MLK parade starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of MLK Way and Center Street.
  • Festival takes place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Plaza [56 E Main St] at Mesa City Center.

MESA MUSEUM DEALS 

According to event officials of the Mesa-East Valley celebration, two Mesa museums will be open on MLK Day and will offer half-price admissions to guests.

  • When: Monday, January 16
  • Arizona Museum of Natural History [53 N Macdonald]
  • i.d.e.a. Museum [150 W Pepper Pl]

‘DEAR MARTIN’: A JAZZ TRIBUTE TO MLK

  • Cost: tickets start at $25
  • When: January 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Where: South Mountain Community College [ 7050 S. 24th Street] in Phoenix

MLK CELEBRATION & SERVICE IN SURPRISE

  • What to expect: local musicians, performers and several food trucks are expected at this community event.
    When: Saturday, January 14, at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Where: The Vista Center for the Arts [15660 N. Parkview Pl.] in Surprise

CHANDLER MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL

  • What to expect: Several food trucks, kids' activities, music, cultural performers, art and more. During the festival, the city will announce the winners of the Creative Expression Competition and the inaugural MLK Jr. Award winners.
  • When: Saturday, January 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park [178 E. Commonwealth Ave.] in Chandler
