2023 edition: most expensive cars auctioned off at Barrett Jackson on Thursday
Look at what some lucky buyers at WestWorld of Scottsdale rolled out with
2023 edition: 1969 PONTIAC GTO JUDGE RAM AIR III to a 1969 CHEVROLET CHEVELLE SS 396 CONVERTIBLE, here’s the most expensive cars auctioned off at Barrett Jackson on Thursday!
1969 PONTIAC GTO JUDGE RAM AIR III- sold for $275,000.Photo by: Tim Heit (Barrett-Jackson)
1969 PONTIAC GTO JUDGE RAM AIR III the sweet ride “retains its original starter, alternator, carburetor, intake manifold, exhaust manifold, distributor and Harrison radiator.”Photo by: Barrett-Jackson 1961 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL CUSTOM SEDAN- sold for $231,000.Photo by: Tim Heit (Barrett-Jackson) 1961 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL CUSTOM SEDAN- check out the custom pain job, it has a two-tone PPG black metallic and Rowan Red paint- yes with chrome throughout to make it shine.Photo by: Barrett-Jackson
1968 FORD BRONCO CUSTOM SUV- sold for $220,000.Photo by: Tim Heit (Barrett-Jackson) 1968 FORD BRONCO CUSTOM SUV – check under the hood, it has a Coyote 5.0-liter 8-cylinder engine.Photo by: Barrett-Jackson 1968 PORSCHE 911- sold for $209,000.Photo by: Barrett-Jackson 1968 PORSCHE 911- Event officials state that the car is equipped with the original 5-speed transmission, and it counts with the original match-numbered 1990cc engine.Photo by: Barrett-Jackson 1974 DODGE CHALLENGER CUSTOM COUPE- sold for $187,000.Photo by: Tim Heit (Barrett-Jackson) According to the Barrett-Jackson organization, the “interior has been soundproofed with RaamMat and Ensoline Neoprene layers.”Photo by: Barrett-Jackson
