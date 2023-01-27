Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

1969 PONTIAC GTO JUDGE RAM AIR III- sold for $275,000. Tim Heit (Barrett-Jackson)





1969 PONTIAC GTO JUDGE RAM AIR III the sweet ride “retains its original starter, alternator, carburetor, intake manifold, exhaust manifold, distributor and Harrison radiator.” Barrett-Jackson

1961 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL CUSTOM SEDAN- sold for $231,000. Tim Heit (Barrett-Jackson)

1961 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL CUSTOM SEDAN- check out the custom pain job, it has a two-tone PPG black metallic and Rowan Red paint- yes with chrome throughout to make it shine. Barrett-Jackson





1968 FORD BRONCO CUSTOM SUV- sold for $220,000. Tim Heit (Barrett-Jackson)

1968 FORD BRONCO CUSTOM SUV – check under the hood, it has a Coyote 5.0-liter 8-cylinder engine. Barrett-Jackson

1968 PORSCHE 911- sold for $209,000. Barrett-Jackson

1968 PORSCHE 911- Event officials state that the car is equipped with the original 5-speed transmission, and it counts with the original match-numbered 1990cc engine. Barrett-Jackson

1974 DODGE CHALLENGER CUSTOM COUPE- sold for $187,000. Tim Heit (Barrett-Jackson)

According to the Barrett-Jackson organization, the “interior has been soundproofed with RaamMat and Ensoline Neoprene layers.” Barrett-Jackson

Prev 1 / Ad Next