2018 Street Eats Food Festival: A look at which food trucks will be there

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The Street Eats Food Festival is this weekend!
More than 50 food trucks -- from pizza to gourmet pretzels to kabobs and barbecue -- will be at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Feb, 10-11.
Here is your guide to which trucks will be there, how the festival works, how much it is to get in and where to park:
WHO'S GOING TO BE THERE?
Cactus Kettle Corn
Scookie Bar
Mustache Pretzels
Pinnacle Peak Pie
Kona Ice
Lulu's Sorbetto
Gypsy Cup
Tebbs Enterprises
Berrie Kabobs
Sweet Thangs Bakery / Waffle Crush
Phoenix Phreeze Shave Ice
'Mister Softee
Paleta's Betty
Doughlicious Desserts
LeCrepe
The Treatery
Island Noodles
K&C Concessions
Montana BBQ
Arizona Wings n' More
Lotz-A-Fun Concession
Mr. Mesquite
Pearson's Catering
Desert Sno
International Truck of Tacos
Bama BBQ 4 Ever Catering
Sweet Things Food Truck
The Hitchin Post
Sweet Magnolia
Kono Pizza
Green Chili Grill
Petrini's On the Go
Honey Bears BBQ
Tom's BBQ
The Maine Lobster Lady
Yellowman Frybread
Grandma's Navajo Frybread
Que Sazon
Satay Hut
Press Italian Street Food
2 Fat Guys Grilled Cheese
Circle R. Farm LLC
Stack Shack/ Berry Kabob
Chuckies
Sally's BBQ
Off The Hook
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers
Square 1 Concepts (Famous 48)
5 & Diner
Queso Good
Burgers Amore
The American Poutine Co.
Wing Stop
Mediterranean Majik Food Truck
Nonla Viet
Carl's Jr
Shorty's Sandwich
Tacos El Jefe
HOW DOES THE FESTIVAL WORK?
All of the food trucks will have their menus available, plus a $2 sample item which may be the best way to try a bunch of trucks. There will also be live music, eating contests, cooking demos and backyard-style games.
The festival hours are 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on both days.
HOW MUCH IS IT?
General admission is $12 online and $15 at the gate. Admission gets you into the festival, cooking demos, live music and eating contests. Food and drink are extra.
VIP passes are $65 and come with five beverages and four food tokens, and access to a VIP lounge.
There is no admission fee for children 12 and younger.
FOOD EATING CONTESTS
Who doesn't enjoy a good food-eating contest? The winner gets bragging rights, the losers get a painfully free snack, and the audience gets quite a show.
The festival will have four eating contests -- pie, doughnut, wings and hot dogs.
They will also hold a contest for the best "Dad Joke" (jokes so bad they're good!) and a costume contest for those who come dressed as their favorite food.
PARKING
There is no cost to park at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. The venue's address is 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale AZ 85258.
