2018 Street Eats Food Festival: A look at which food trucks will be there

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The Street Eats Food Festival is this weekend!

More than 50 food trucks -- from pizza to gourmet pretzels to kabobs and barbecue -- will be at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Feb, 10-11.

Here is your guide to which trucks will be there, how the festival works, how much it is to get in and where to park:

WHO'S GOING TO BE THERE?

Cactus Kettle Corn

Scookie Bar

Mustache Pretzels

Pinnacle Peak Pie

Kona Ice

Lulu's Sorbetto

Gypsy Cup

Tebbs Enterprises

Berrie Kabobs

Sweet Thangs Bakery / Waffle Crush

Phoenix Phreeze Shave Ice

'Mister Softee

Paleta's Betty

Doughlicious Desserts

LeCrepe

The Treatery

Island Noodles

K&C Concessions

Montana BBQ

Arizona Wings n' More

Lotz-A-Fun Concession

Mr. Mesquite

Pearson's Catering

Desert Sno

International Truck of Tacos

Bama BBQ 4 Ever Catering

Sweet Things Food Truck

The Hitchin Post

Sweet Magnolia

Kono Pizza

Green Chili Grill

Petrini's On the Go

Honey Bears BBQ

Tom's BBQ

The Maine Lobster Lady

Yellowman Frybread

Grandma's Navajo Frybread

Que Sazon

Satay Hut

Press Italian Street Food

2 Fat Guys Grilled Cheese

Circle R. Farm LLC

Stack Shack/ Berry Kabob

Chuckies

Sally's BBQ

Off The Hook

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers

Square 1 Concepts (Famous 48)

5 & Diner

Queso Good

Burgers Amore

The American Poutine Co.

Wing Stop

Mediterranean Majik Food Truck

Nonla Viet

Carl's Jr

Shorty's Sandwich

Tacos El Jefe

HOW DOES THE FESTIVAL WORK?

All of the food trucks will have their menus available, plus a $2 sample item which may be the best way to try a bunch of trucks. There will also be live music, eating contests, cooking demos and backyard-style games.

The festival hours are 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on both days.

HOW MUCH IS IT?

General admission is $12 online and $15 at the gate. Admission gets you into the festival, cooking demos, live music and eating contests. Food and drink are extra.

VIP passes are $65 and come with five beverages and four food tokens, and access to a VIP lounge.

There is no admission fee for children 12 and younger.

FOOD EATING CONTESTS

Who doesn't enjoy a good food-eating contest? The winner gets bragging rights, the losers get a painfully free snack, and the audience gets quite a show.

The festival will have four eating contests -- pie, doughnut, wings and hot dogs.

They will also hold a contest for the best "Dad Joke" (jokes so bad they're good!) and a costume contest for those who come dressed as their favorite food.

PARKING

There is no cost to park at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. The venue's address is 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale AZ 85258.

IF YOU GO:

Street Eats Food Truck Festival (Feb. 10-11)

7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale AZ 85258

Admission: $12 - $15, VIP is $65. Parking is free.

http://www.streeteatsaz.com/