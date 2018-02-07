2018 Street Eats Food Festival: A look at which food trucks will be there

Josh Frigerio
11:40 AM, Feb 7, 2018
1 hour ago
entertainment | events

Street Eats Food Truck Festival

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The Street Eats Food Festival is this weekend!

More than 50 food trucks -- from pizza to gourmet pretzels to kabobs and barbecue -- will be at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Feb, 10-11.

Here is your guide to which trucks will be there, how the festival works, how much it is to get in and where to park:

WHO'S GOING TO BE THERE?

  • Cactus Kettle Corn
  • Scookie Bar
  • Mustache Pretzels
  • Pinnacle Peak Pie
  • Kona Ice
  • Lulu's Sorbetto
  • Gypsy Cup
  • Tebbs Enterprises
  • Berrie Kabobs
  • Sweet Thangs Bakery / Waffle Crush
  • Phoenix Phreeze Shave Ice
  • 'Mister Softee
  • Paleta's Betty
  • Doughlicious Desserts
  • LeCrepe
  • The Treatery
  • Island Noodles
  • K&C Concessions
  • Montana BBQ
  • Arizona Wings n' More
  • Lotz-A-Fun Concession
  • Mr. Mesquite
  • Pearson's Catering
  • Desert Sno
  • International Truck of Tacos
  • Bama BBQ 4 Ever Catering
  • Sweet Things Food Truck
  • The Hitchin Post
  • Sweet Magnolia
  • Kono Pizza
  • Green Chili Grill
  • Petrini's On the Go
  • Honey Bears BBQ
  • Tom's BBQ
  • The Maine Lobster Lady
  • Yellowman Frybread
  • Grandma's Navajo Frybread
  • Que Sazon
  • Satay Hut
  • Press Italian Street Food
  • 2 Fat Guys Grilled Cheese
  • Circle R. Farm LLC
  • Stack Shack/ Berry Kabob
  • Chuckies
  • Sally's BBQ
  • Off The Hook
  • Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers
  • Square 1 Concepts (Famous 48)
  • 5 & Diner
  • Queso Good
  • Burgers Amore
  • The American Poutine Co.
  • Wing Stop
  • Mediterranean Majik Food Truck
  • Nonla Viet
  • Carl's Jr
  • Shorty's Sandwich
  • Tacos El Jefe

HOW DOES THE FESTIVAL WORK?

All of the food trucks will have their menus available, plus a $2 sample item which may be the best way to try a bunch of trucks. There will also be live music, eating contests, cooking demos and backyard-style games.

The festival hours are 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on both days.

HOW MUCH IS IT?

General admission is $12 online and $15 at the gate. Admission gets you into the festival, cooking demos, live music and eating contests. Food and drink are extra.

VIP passes are $65 and come with five beverages and four food tokens, and access to a VIP lounge.

There is no admission fee for children 12 and younger.

FOOD EATING CONTESTS

Who doesn't enjoy a good food-eating contest? The winner gets bragging rights, the losers get a painfully free snack, and the audience gets quite a show.

The festival will have four eating contests -- pie, doughnut, wings and hot dogs.

They will also hold a contest for the best "Dad Joke" (jokes so bad they're good!) and a costume contest for those who come dressed as their favorite food.

PARKING

There is no cost to park at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. The venue's address is 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale AZ 85258.

IF YOU GO:
Street Eats Food Truck Festival (Feb. 10-11)
7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale AZ 85258
Admission: $12 - $15, VIP is $65. Parking is free.
http://www.streeteatsaz.com/

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top