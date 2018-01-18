2018 Birds Nest: Rapper Nelly joins Flo Rida, Florida Georgia Line, OneRepublic, Zedd

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - With the addition of Nelly, the 2018 Birds Nest concert series is complete.

The rapper will co-headline with Zedd on Saturday, Feb. 3, organizers announced earlier in the week.

He joins Flo Rida, Florida Georgia Line, OneRepublic, Chris Lane, Kelley James, Natty Rico and D.J. Vice.

The Birds Nest is a four-night concert series and after-party immediately following the day's tournaments at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jan. 31 - Feb. 3.

It does require a separate ticket. General admission starts at $65 and VIP starts at $300. VIP includes a special viewing of the stage and complimentary dinner and drinks. Tickets can be bought at https://coorslightbirdsnest.com/.

Florida Georgia Line's concert is sold out, officials said. Tickets are available for the other concerts.

2018 Birds Nest schedule:

Jan. 31 - Flo Rida and Kelley James

Feb. 1 - Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane (sold out)

Feb. 2 - OneRepublic and Natty Rico

Feb. 3 - Zedd, Nelly, D.J. Vice

The Birds Nest is near 82nd Street and Bell Road. It opens at 3:30 p.m. and closes at 10:30 p.m. Opening acts typically take the stage at 6:30 p.m. with the headliner performing at 8:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Those with general admission tickets to Flo Rida on Wednesday, Jan. 31 can get into the Phoenix Open for free. That is also the day of the Annexus Pro-Am tournament where celebrities play with the professional golfers.

You will have to show your Birds Nest wristband at the entrance gate to get into the tournament. You will have to keep it to get into the Birds Nest that evening.