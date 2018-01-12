2018 Barrett-Jackson Guide: Top things to see and do at Arizona's car auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Maybe you're really into cars. Maybe you're not.

That's OK. Barrett-Jackson may be a car auction, but it is not just a car auction. There are events throughout the week for you to enjoy!

If you've been before, or if this is your first time, here is a look at all the things you can do there.



CHECK OUT THE CARS

More than 1,700 classic, luxury and exotic vehicles are on the docket this year and will be showcased in lots and under tents throughout WestWorld of Scottsdale.

With many of them, you can get close enough to check out the dashboard, the body, the engine and to pose for a photo or two. Just be mindful not to damage any, as they'll be up for auction soon (or already purchased).

One of the biggest highlights this year is the 1951 Talbot-Lago T-26 Grand Sport Saoutchik Coupe, which according to officials, could sell for 1,000,000.



WATCH THE AUCTION

Jan. 13 and 14 are considered preview days. The auction does not start until Jan. 15.

If you think you know fast talkers, wait until you hear the auctioneers at Barrett-Jackson. One after the other, cars are lined up and driven onto the auction block, auctioned off, and then driven off.

Head into the main auction arena to watch and listen to the action. It can get busy as there are areas reserved for the bidders and areas for the general public. You may have to find a space to stand.

CEO Craig Jackson told reporters during a media preview on Tuesday that between 38 and 40 percent of bidders at each of Barrett-Jackson's auctions are first-time bidders.

Jackson's tips for first-time bidders:

"First, understand your goals. What are you doing to use the car for? What is your goal for getting a car?"

"Once you define that, then do your research on those cars and figure out what you want to pay before you walk into the auction arena."

"I always tell people, don't jump into it just because you want to make money in classic cars; get into it because you love it. It's a great hobby."

The auction also has experts on site to discuss and vet each of the vehicles.



FAMILY-FRIENDLY ACTIVITIES

Jan. 13: QuikTrip Family Value Day: Jan. 13 and 14 are preview days. Vehicles will be on display, but the auction does not start until Jan. 15. Children 12 and younger can get into the exhibitor hall for free. The displays will be open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Adult tickets are $17 in advance and $25 at the door.

STEAM City: STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics and is a new interactive experience that will "foster and inspire girls' and boys' interest in STEAM subjects by delivering fun, educational and interactive experiences." It will be in the Equidome Arena.

Monster Energy Motorcycle Stunt Show: Riders from UNKNOWN Industries will perform stunts on Harleys at the Ride 'N Drive Course. They have four shows on Jan. 13 and two shows on Jan. 14.

Restoration Garage: RideTech and Factory Five will be building two vehicles on-site from scratch. It is not known what the make and model of the two vehicles will be, but we're told that the experience is "super accessible." Fans can watch the process up close and interact with the mechanics.

Life-sized Hot Wheels box: It's a static display, but we're told it makes for a neat photo.

Take a test drive: Starting Jan. 15, Dodge will be offering high-speed rides in its vehicles on a closed course. Ford and Chevrolet will also have vehicles available for a test drive.



FOOD AND DRINK

No event is complete without food or drink! There will be more than 40 vendors throughout WestWorld with food and drink, from burgers to barbecue.



IF YOU GO:

2018 Barrett-Jackson Auction

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

When: Jan. 13 - 21 (Jan. 13-14 are preview days. Auction starts on Jan. 15)

Admission: Varies by day; $8 - $80 per person depending on the day, if ticket is for child or adult, and if it is bought online or at the door.

