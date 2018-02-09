Jousting: There are three jousting duals a day: Lord Mayor's Joust at 12 p.m., Crown Prince's Joust at 2:30 p.m., and Joust to the Death at 5 p.m.
The Ded Bob Show: A comedy show with "Ded Bob."
Adam Crack: Adam Winrich holds at least four Guinness World Records including most bullwhip cracks in one minute (283), loudest whip crack (148.7 decibels [A weighted]), most bottle caps removed in one minute (12), and most drink cans broken with a whip in three minutes (23).
Barely Balanced: A three-person comedy acrobat act that incorporates juggling pins and flames.
WHAT TO EAT AND DRINK?
We can't say calories don't count at the festival, but you can eat like kings and queens while you're there.
There are at least 15 food vendors at the festival serving up baked goods and chocolate, to soup-filled bread bowls and "steak on a stake." We'd be remised to forget the turkey legs.
The Chocolate Maker: Chocolate-dipped fruit, peanut butter cups, and English Toffee.
Queen's Kitchen: A variety of comfort foods and Mexican cuisine, including burritos, flauta, and fish and chips.
Ye Olde World Sausage Maker: bangers and mash, corn beef and cabbage, and beef meat pie.
Pleasure Feast: The Pleasure Feast is a five-course dinner and show. They have two daily seatings: noon and 2:30 p.m. The price is $73.95 per person, which includes festival admission. This year's menu features a variety of Greek-inspired dishes. View menu. Reservations are recommended.
Lastly, the festival has a marketplace where you can rent or purchase renaissance-style costumes, musical instruments, metal works and books, among other goods.