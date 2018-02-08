2018 Arizona Beer Week: 200 events for beer lovers across the state

Arizona Strong Beer Festival

This is your week, beer aficionados.

More than 200 events are planned at breweries, taprooms and restaurants across the state for the eighth annual Arizona Beer Week, Feb. 8 - 18, 2018.

It might be a slight misnomer considering the event lasts for longer than a week. (No complaints here!)

The events roundup includes both specialty and unique beer pairings, including O.H.S.O.'s Donut Daze; the tapping of special brews, and tap takeovers -- also known as guest takeovers -- that feature craft beer from other breweries, both local and out of state. View all the events here.

The week culminates with the Arizona Strong Beer Festival on Feb. 10 at Steele Indian School Road. There, more than 400 beers will be on tap for sampling, along with food trucks and music.

The event is 21 and up. Admission varies between $60 - $100.

  • General admission is $60 and includes 1 p.m. entry and 40 tasting tickets.
  • VIP admission is $80 and includes 11:30 a.m. entry, 40 tasting tickets, food voucher, VIP trucker hat, and access to VIP area and restrooms.
  • Super VIP is $100 and includes everything in VIP admission, as well as access to the "Friday Brewers Reception" at Valley Bar the day before the festival.
  • A "designated driver" ticket is $10.

Visit ArizonaBeerWeek.com for more information.

Here is a highlight of some of the events planned around the Valley:

  • Feb. 8 - O.H.S.O. Donut Daze - There are 13 doughnut-inspired brews that will be paired with a doughnut.
  • Feb. 12-18 - Chimi Week at SanTan Brewery: The Chandler brewery will unveil a new chimi each day along with a beer pairing.
  • Feb. 12 - Pajama Movie Night with Grand Canyon: Tempe's Bottleshop 48 will host a pajama party with beer, Wayne's World, and food from Short Leash Hotdogs.
  • Feb. 13 - Tacos & Huss: The Local Chandler and Huss Brewing partner for taco and beer flights.
  • Feb. 14 - San Diego to Gilbert at The Whining Pig: Mike Hess Brewing, Stone, Coronado, Ale Smith and Mason Ale Works.
  • Feb. 17 - Beer and Doughnuts at 8-Bit Aleworks: A beer-doughnut pairing with Fractured Prune doughnuts.
  • Feb. 17 - SanTan Brewing's Bicycle Brews Cruise: Riders will start at the Chandler Brewpub and then visit Skip & Jan's, Hangar 9, Ghett' Yo' Taco. 

