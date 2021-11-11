20 things to do this weekend around the Valley | Nov. 11-14, 2021

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the activities, events, exhibitions, and concerts happening around town.

While health officials have said that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume normal activities, over the summer the CDC recommended that everyone wear masks when at public indoor places in areas of "high" or "substantial" spread of COVID-19, and crowded outdoor events, regardless of their vaccination status.

Some venues around town have also increased their COVID-19 safety policies, including requiring masks, requiring people be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test, or reduced capacities. Make sure to check each venue's website for their latest guidelines.

VETERANS DAY EVENTS

Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade

Where: Downtown Apache Junction

Time: 9:15 a.m.

Cost: Free

East Valley Veterans Day Parade

Where: Downtown Mesa

Time: 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Phoenix Veterans Day Parade

Where: Central Phoenix, Montebello and Central

Time: 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Surprise Veterans Day Parade

Where: Surprise Recreation Campus, 15960 N. Bullard Ave., Surprise, AZ 85374

Time: 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

WEEKEND EVENTS

Meet Midtown Block Party (Nov. 13)

Where: Central United Methodist Church, 1875 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: $5, free for kids five and younger

Final weekend

Canal Convergence Water + Art + Light (through Nov. 14)

Where: Scottsdale Waterfront

Time: Thursday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday - Saturday, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Final weekend

Mighty Monarchs (through Nov. 14, 2021)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular garden admission, $10-$25; advanced reservations are required

Note: Masks are not required on the trails, but are required inside garden buildings, including the Might Monarch exhibit

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (Nov. 11)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 8 p.m.

Cost: $35+

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Nov. 11)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25+

New exhibit: Treasures (Nov. 12)

Where: Musical Instrument Museum

Time: Daily, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: $10-$20

Harry Styles (Nov. 13)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 8 p.m.

Cost: Sold out

Premier Boxing Champions: David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis (Nov. 13)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 4:15 p.m.

Cost: $75

Phoenix Pizza Festival (Nov. 13 & 14)

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix

Time: Saturday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: $12, plus the cost of food and drinks; tickets should be bought in advance, event likely to sell out

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers (Nov. 14)

Where: State Farm Stadium

Time: 2:05 p.m.

Cost: $66+

ONGOING EVENTS

New exhibition: Tempe 150 (Nov. 3, 2021 - Feb. 26, 2022)

Where Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Avenue

Time: Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (museum closed Sunday and Monday)

Cost: Free

The Art & Science of Arachnids (May 28, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022)

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: Daily, 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular science center admission

Note: From Oct. 23-31, the Arizona Science Center will have "Spook Science" with eight days of special demonstrations and activities.

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (Sept. 27 - Nov. 28)

Where: 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251

Time: Open Tuesday - Sunday, tickets are sold for a specific day and time

Cost: $40-$50, plus fees

Free public tours of renovated Mesa temple (Oct. 16 - Nov. 20)

Where:

Time: Monday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. (no tours on Sundays)

Cost: Free; online reservations are required

Disney's Mary Poppins (Oct. 7 - Nov. 20, 2021)

Where: Hale Centre Theatre

Time: Showtimes vary by date

Cost: $32+

