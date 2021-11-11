Watch
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

20 things to do this weekend around the Valley | Nov. 11-14, 2021

items.[0].image.alt
Josh Frigerio, ABC15 Arizona
Canal Convergence 2021.jpg
Posted at 5:00 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 07:00:59-05

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the activities, events, exhibitions, and concerts happening around town.

While health officials have said that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume normal activities, over the summer the CDC recommended that everyone wear masks when at public indoor places in areas of "high" or "substantial" spread of COVID-19, and crowded outdoor events, regardless of their vaccination status.

Some venues around town have also increased their COVID-19 safety policies, including requiring masks, requiring people be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test, or reduced capacities. Make sure to check each venue's website for their latest guidelines.

VETERANS DAY EVENTS

Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade
Where: Downtown Apache Junction
Time: 9:15 a.m.
Cost: Free

East Valley Veterans Day Parade
Where: Downtown Mesa
Time: 11 a.m.
Cost: Free

Phoenix Veterans Day Parade
Where: Central Phoenix, Montebello and Central
Time: 11 a.m.
Cost: Free

Surprise Veterans Day Parade
Where: Surprise Recreation Campus, 15960 N. Bullard Ave., Surprise, AZ 85374
Time: 10 a.m.
Cost: Free

WEEKEND EVENTS

Sponsored event
Meet Midtown Block Party (Nov. 13)
Where: Central United Methodist Church, 1875 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: $5, free for kids five and younger
Meet Midtown is a sponsor of ABC15

Final weekend
Canal Convergence Water + Art + Light (through Nov. 14)
Where: Scottsdale Waterfront
Time: Thursday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday - Saturday, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: Free

Final weekend
Mighty Monarchs (through Nov. 14, 2021)
Where: Desert Botanical Garden
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: Included with regular garden admission, $10-$25; advanced reservations are required
Note: Masks are not required on the trails, but are required inside garden buildings, including the Might Monarch exhibit

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (Nov. 11)
Where: Footprint Center
Time: 8 p.m.
Cost: $35+

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Nov. 11)
Where: Gila River Arena
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $25+

New exhibit: Treasures (Nov. 12)
Where: Musical Instrument Museum
Time: Daily, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: $10-$20

Harry Styles (Nov. 13)
Where: Gila River Arena
Time: 8 p.m.
Cost: Sold out

Premier Boxing Champions: David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis (Nov. 13)
Where: Footprint Center
Time: 4:15 p.m.
Cost: $75

Phoenix Pizza Festival (Nov. 13 & 14)
Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix
Time: Saturday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cost: $12, plus the cost of food and drinks; tickets should be bought in advance, event likely to sell out

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers (Nov. 14)
Where: State Farm Stadium
Time: 2:05 p.m.
Cost: $66+

ONGOING EVENTS

New exhibition: Tempe 150 (Nov. 3, 2021 - Feb. 26, 2022)
Where Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Avenue
Time: Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (museum closed Sunday and Monday)
Cost: Free

The Art & Science of Arachnids (May 28, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022)
Where: Arizona Science Center
Time: Daily, 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cost: Included with regular science center admission
Note: From Oct. 23-31, the Arizona Science Center will have "Spook Science" with eight days of special demonstrations and activities.

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (Sept. 27 - Nov. 28)
Where: 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251
Time: Open Tuesday - Sunday, tickets are sold for a specific day and time
Cost: $40-$50, plus fees

Free public tours of renovated Mesa temple (Oct. 16 - Nov. 20)
Where:
Time: Monday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. (no tours on Sundays)
Cost: Free; online reservations are required

Disney's Mary Poppins (Oct. 7 - Nov. 20, 2021)
Where: Hale Centre Theatre
Time: Showtimes vary by date
Cost: $32+

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV