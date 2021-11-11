20 things to do this weekend around the Valley | Nov. 11-14, 2021

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the activities, events, exhibitions, and concerts happening around town.
While health officials have said that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume normal activities, over the summer the CDC recommended that everyone wear masks when at public indoor places in areas of "high" or "substantial" spread of COVID-19, and crowded outdoor events, regardless of their vaccination status.
Some venues around town have also increased their COVID-19 safety policies, including requiring masks, requiring people be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test, or reduced capacities. Make sure to check each venue's website for their latest guidelines.
VETERANS DAY EVENTS
Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade
Where: Downtown Apache Junction
Time: 9:15 a.m.
Cost: Free
East Valley Veterans Day Parade
Where: Downtown Mesa
Time: 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Phoenix Veterans Day Parade
Where: Central Phoenix, Montebello and Central
Time: 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Surprise Veterans Day Parade
Where: Surprise Recreation Campus, 15960 N. Bullard Ave., Surprise, AZ 85374
Time: 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
WEEKEND EVENTS
Sponsored event
Meet Midtown Block Party (Nov. 13)
Where: Central United Methodist Church, 1875 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: $5, free for kids five and younger
Meet Midtown is a sponsor of ABC15
Final weekend
Canal Convergence Water + Art + Light (through Nov. 14)
Where: Scottsdale Waterfront
Time: Thursday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday - Saturday, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Final weekend
Mighty Monarchs (through Nov. 14, 2021)
Where: Desert Botanical Garden
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: Included with regular garden admission, $10-$25; advanced reservations are required
Note: Masks are not required on the trails, but are required inside garden buildings, including the Might Monarch exhibit
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (Nov. 11)
Where: Footprint Center
Time: 8 p.m.
Cost: $35+
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Nov. 11)
Where: Gila River Arena
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $25+
New exhibit: Treasures (Nov. 12)
Where: Musical Instrument Museum
Time: Daily, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: $10-$20
Harry Styles (Nov. 13)
Where: Gila River Arena
Time: 8 p.m.
Cost: Sold out
Premier Boxing Champions: David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis (Nov. 13)
Where: Footprint Center
Time: 4:15 p.m.
Cost: $75
Phoenix Pizza Festival (Nov. 13 & 14)
Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix
Time: Saturday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cost: $12, plus the cost of food and drinks; tickets should be bought in advance, event likely to sell out
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers (Nov. 14)
Where: State Farm Stadium
Time: 2:05 p.m.
Cost: $66+
ONGOING EVENTS
New exhibition: Tempe 150 (Nov. 3, 2021 - Feb. 26, 2022)
Where Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Avenue
Time: Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (museum closed Sunday and Monday)
Cost: Free
The Art & Science of Arachnids (May 28, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022)
Where: Arizona Science Center
Time: Daily, 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cost: Included with regular science center admission
Note: From Oct. 23-31, the Arizona Science Center will have "Spook Science" with eight days of special demonstrations and activities.
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (Sept. 27 - Nov. 28)
Where: 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251
Time: Open Tuesday - Sunday, tickets are sold for a specific day and time
Cost: $40-$50, plus fees
Free public tours of renovated Mesa temple (Oct. 16 - Nov. 20)
Where:
Time: Monday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. (no tours on Sundays)
Cost: Free; online reservations are required
Disney's Mary Poppins (Oct. 7 - Nov. 20, 2021)
Where: Hale Centre Theatre
Time: Showtimes vary by date
Cost: $32+