19 things to do this weekend around the Valley | Sept. 10-12, 2021

While health officials have said that fully vaccinated people could begin to resume normal activities, in July, the CDC recommended that everyone wear masks when at public indoor places in areas of "high" or "substantial" spread of COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status.

SEPTEMBER 11 MEMORIAL EVENTS

Tempe Healing Fields (Sept. 10-12, 2021)

Where: Tempe Beach Park, 80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: Tribute begins at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11

Cost: Free

2021 Salt River 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb (Sept. 11, 2021)

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 77555 N Pima Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Time: Opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m., climb starts at 7 p.m.

Cost: $30

911 Tower Challenge at Gila River Arena (Sept. 11, 2021)

Where: Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Avenue, Glendale AZ 85305

Time: 8 a.m. ceremonies begin

Cost: $50

Opening weekend: Hamilton (through Oct. 10, 2021)

Where: ASU Gammage, 1200 S. Forest Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: Showtimes vary throughout the week. View calendar.

Admission: Varies by seat, section, and performance

Black Theatre Troupe's Sistas the Musical (Sept. 10 - 26, 2021)

Where: Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington Street, Phoenix AZ 85034

Time: Most evenings start at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees also available

Cost: $44

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo with John Waite (Sept. 11, 2021)

Where: Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85003

Time: 8 p.m.

Cost: $48.50+

Note: Attendees required to show printed proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of show.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun (Sept. 11, 2021)

Where: Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $27+, varies by seat and section

Counting Crows (Sept. 12, 2021)

Where: Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85003

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $48.50+

Note: Attendees required to show printed proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show.

Phoenix Vegan Saturday Night Market (Sept. 11, 2021)

Where: 909 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85004

Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cost: Free; food, drinks, and merchandise are additional costs

Inaugural Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week (Sept. 12-18, 2021)

Where: 22 restaurants around town will have specials throughout the week

Time: All week long, varies by each restaurant's hours

Cost: $15+, each restaurant has its own menu and format. Check website for details.

Insights Tour at Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West

Where: Frank Lloyd Wright Taliesin West, 12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright., Scottsdale AZ 85259

Time: Thursday - Monday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Advanced tickets required.

Cost: $40 - adults, $30 for students with ID, $19 for kids (6-12)

Note: Effective Aug. 12, 2021, everyone is required to wear masks.

ONGOING ACTIVITIES

Fall hours begin at Phoenix Zoo (Sept. 1, and on)

Where: Phoenix Zoo

Time: Now open, 9 a.m .- 5 p.m.

Cost: $20 - $30

Paqua Park obstacle course at Scorpion Bay (NEW, recently opened)

Where: Scorpion Bay Marina at Lake Pleasant

Time: Friday - Sunday, various 45-minute sessions available

Cost: $25 per person, plus $7 per vehicle to enter Lake Pleasant Regional Park

Special exhibitions: Build it!, The Art and Science of Arachnids, and Pop! The Science of Bubbles

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.Cost: $15 or $20, $5 for Build it! exhibition

About: Kids can build a cardboard fort and play with LEGO blocks to learn about innovation, design, and construction at "Build It!"; see more than 100 arachnids and weave their own spider web, and learn about and make their own bubbles.

Special exhibition: Robo Art

Where: I.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Place, Mesa AZ 85203

Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., Sunday

Cost: $9

About: See more than 60 robot-inspired artworks from 30 artists. There are also hands-on activities where kids can make a robot and learn about coding.

New exhibitions: 75,000,000 BC & Ologies!

Where: Arizona Museum of Natural History

Time: Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: $7-$13

About: The "75,000,000 BC" exhibit looks at what Arizona was like 75 million years ago and its geology. "Ologies!" explores "science of Anthropology and Paleontology" and gives a behind-the-scenes look at museum work.

Special exhibition: Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Time: Hours vary throughout the week

Cost: $15-$17 online ($2 surcharge when bought at the museum)

About: The exhibition showcasing 80 gender-fluid and body-positive designs from the late designer Rudi Gernreich.

Special exhibition: And It’s Built on the Sacred

Where: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Time: Wednesday - Sunday, opens at 11 a.m.Cost: $7-$10

About: An installation from Jacob A. Meders that "reflects on the gentrification of Indigenous land and the handling of unwanted Euro-American religious objects."

Exhibition: The Science of Ripley's Believe It or Not

Where: Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Time: Sunday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Cost: $17-22; discount available for multi-attraction passes

Note: Masks are required at Arizona Boardwalk and all businesses and restaurants within the Talking Stick Resort Entertainment District, per Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community order.

