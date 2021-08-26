18 things to do this weekend around the Valley | Aug. 26 - 29, 2021

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the activities, events, exhibitions happening around town.

While health officials have said that fully vaccinated people could begin to resume normal activities, in July, the CDC recommended that everyone wear masks when at public indoor places in areas of "high" or "substantial" spread of COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status.

Immersive Van Gogh Experience (Aug. 26 - Nov. 28, 2021)

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace, 4301 N Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.; advanced tickets and times required

Cost: $40-$50; add-ons available

Note: Opening weekend is sold out, Aug. 27-29; limited tickets available through mid-September

Dierks Bentley (Aug. 27)

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion, 2121 N. 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Time: Gates open at 5 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

Cost: $41+, varies by seat and section

Note: Masks recommended, not required; proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test not required until Oct. 4, unless specified by the show

Caifanes (Aug. 27)

Where: The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino

Time: 8 p.m.

Cost: $48.50+, limited tickets available

Jurassic Quest Drive-thru attraction (Aug. 27 - Sept. 5)

Where: Yellow Lot at Gila River Arena, 9400 W Maryland Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305

Time: Opening weekend: Friday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m, Sunday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: $54.50 (included fees) per vehicle (up to eight people); $15-$50 "Quest Pack add-ons available

Animaniacs in Concert (Aug. 28)

Where: Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 North 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $39+, varies by seat and section

Note: Masks required

3 Doors Down (Aug. 28)

Where: The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $73+, Verified Resale Tickets available

Phoenix Rising FC vs. New Mexico United (Aug. 28)

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium at Wild Horse Pass, 19593 S. 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85226

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $18+

Note: There is a clear bag policy for the 2021 season.

Best of Downtown Tempe Foodie Stroll (Aug. 28)

Where: Various restaurants in downtown Tempe

Time: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: $5, plus $8-$10 for food and drink at each restaurant

Scottsdale Quarter Summer Sendoff with 12 tons of snow (Aug. 28)

Where: The Quad at Scottsdale Quarter

Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cost: Free; some activities, food, drink will have their own costs

About: There will be 12 tons of snow for people to play in, balloon animals, and samples from Bubble Bee. First 500 people will receive giveaways.

Megadeth and Lamb of God (Aug. 29)

Where: Arizona Federal Theatre

Time: 6 p.m.

Cost: $100+, mostly Verified Resale Tickets

Note: New this year, Arizona Federal Theatre has a clear bag policy. Face coverings are "strongly recommended."

Arizona Rattlers vs. Sioux Falls Storm (Aug. 29)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 3:05 p.m.

Cost: $16+

Note: Masks required upon entry. Once inside, masks are recommended, but not required.

ONGOING ACTIVITIES

Paqua Park obstacle course at Scorpion Bay (NEW, recently opened)

Where: Scorpion Bay Marina at Lake Pleasant

Time: Friday - Sunday, various 45-minute sessions available

Cost: $25 per person, plus $7 per vehicle to enter Lake Pleasant Regional Park

Special exhibitions: Build it!, The Art and Science of Arachnids, and Pop! The Science of Bubbles

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.Cost: $15 or $20, $5 for Build it! exhibition

About: Kids can build a cardboard fort and play with LEGO blocks to learn about innovation, design, and construction at "Build It!"; see more than 100 arachnids and weave their own spider web, and learn about and make their own bubbles.

Special exhibition: Robo Art

Where: I.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Place, Mesa AZ 85203

Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., Sunday

Cost: $9

About: See more than 60 robot-inspired artworks from 30 artists. There are also hands-on activities where kids can make a robot and learn about coding.

New exhibitions: 75,000,000 BC & Ologies!

Where: Arizona Museum of Natural History

Time: Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: $7-$13

About: The "75,000,000 BC" exhibit looks at what Arizona was like 75 million years ago and its geology. "Ologies!" explores "science of Anthropology and Paleontology" and gives a behind-the-scenes look at museum work.

Special exhibition: Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Time: Hours vary throughout the week

Cost: $15-$17 online ($2 surcharge when bought at the museum)

About: The exhibition showcasing 80 gender-fluid and body-positive designs from the late designer Rudi Gernreich.

Special exhibition: And It’s Built on the Sacred

Where: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Time: Wednesday - Sunday, opens at 11 a.m.

Cost: $7-$10

About: An installation from Jacob A. Meders that "reflects on the gentrification of Indigenous land and the handling of unwanted Euro-American religious objects."

Exhibition: The Science of Ripley's Believe It or Not

Where: Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Time: Sunday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Cost: $17-22; discount available for multi-attraction passes

Note: Masks are required at Arizona Boardwalk and all businesses and restaurants within the Talking Stick Resort Entertainment District, per Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community order.

MORE AROUND TOWN