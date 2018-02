13 events you do not want to miss around Phoenix this week, Feb. 26 - Mar. 4

PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this week?

Check out the top events, festivals, concerts and shows happening this week and weekend in the Valley.

P!nk - Beautiful Trauma World Tour (March 1)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $83+

Rockin' Taco Rumble (March 2)

Where: Events on Jackson, 245 E Jackson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 6 p.m. -

Admission: $45 in advance, $55 at the door

** Unlimited tacos, six beer tickets. 21+ only.

ArtLink's First Friday Art Walk (March 2)

Where: Along Roosevelt Street in downtown Phoenix, between Central Avenue and 7th Street

Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

McDowell Mountain Music Festival (March 2-4)

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, 1200 N. First Street, Phoenix

Time: Friday, 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. - 11 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Admission: $50+ general admission, plus $17-$27 fee. Weekend passes available.

Dancing With The Stars Live: Live! - Light Up The Night (March 3)

Where: Comerica Theatre

Times: 4 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Admission: $31+

Arizona Community Tree Council Tree Festival and Climbing Championship (March 3)

Where: Peart Park in Casa Grande, 350 E 6th St, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: No cost to watch. Registration to compete is closed.

Melrose on 7th Avenue Street Fair (March 3)

Where: Seventh Avenue between Indian School Road and Campbell

Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

Queen Creek Block Party (March 3)

Where: Queen Creek Town Center on Ellsworth Road

Time: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission: Free. Food, drink and activities extra.

Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair & Market (March 3-4)

Where: 2301 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission: $20 (includes admission to museum). Discounted $10 admission available for Native Americans, students 17+ with ID, and retired and active military.

Demi Lovato & DJ Khaled (March 4)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $30+

Cactus League Spring Training (through end of March)

Where: 10 stadiums around the Valley

Time: Games vary by day. View schedule.

Admission: Pricing varies at each stadium and game

Cavalia: Odysseo (through March 18)

Where: Loop 202 and McClintock under the white tent

Time: Performances vary by night

Admission: $59+

Hair - Arizona Broadway Theatre (through March 25)

Where: 7701 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ 85382

Time: 5:30 p.m. (some noon matinees available)

Admission: Varies by show; view website for current pricing