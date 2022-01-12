11 top cars up for auction at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Barrett-Jackson’s 2022 Scottsdale auction begins Jan. 22 at Westworld and vehicles of all kinds are up for grabs.

Whether you're a fan of off-roading vehicles, classic muscle cars, top-of-the-line models, custom-built rigs, or rare racing collector pieces, there's something for you at this year's auction.

Here are 11 of the top vehicles— including extremely rare cars — on the docket for the 2022 event, which runs through Jan. 30.

2014 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6X6 Brabus B63S 700

This off-road vehicle is like no other — six driven wheels, three rigid axles that can operate autonomously, and a turbocharged V8 engine.

It’s more than 8,000 pounds but can still hit 60 miles per hour in just over 7 seconds.

It was built in Austria and has spent most of its life in California.

1967 Shelby Cobra 427 CSX 3356

This CSX 3356 Shelby Cobra was originally sold by Paradise Ford in Scottsdale in 1967. It was red and had a black interior, and was owned by numerous collectors.

In the early 1990s, it was fully restored and repainted blue with white stripes. It received upgrades like widened fender flares, a relocated battery, a revised dashboard and trunk, and more.

2017 Ford GT ’66 Heritage Edition

This Ford GT is inspired by a Le-Mans-winning car driven by Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon.

This 647HP engine boasts top speeds of over 216 miles per hour.

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing

This red Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing is one of 855 produced in 1955. Only 1,400 of these cars were made between 1954 and 1957.

Its first owner — the Ministry of Police in Havana, Cuba — received the vehicle in June 1955. It took first place in the 1957 Havana Gran Prix National Race and first place in record time at the IV Classic Havana Rally.

It was special-ordered in Strawberry Red Metallic paint but has since been repainted a similar color. It has factory beige leather interior and custom luggage.

2014 McLaren P1

The first hybrid supercar, the McLaren P1, sold out within months of orders opening.

This 2014 dealer-owned model was acquired by supercar collector Sam Lee who had McLaren Special Operations in the UK prepare this vehicle to meet US regulations.

The chassis 24/375 was repainted in Racing Chrome, has racing seats, surround sound, exposed carbon fiber, parking sensors, and is built for both road and track.

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder

This Porche 918 Spyder is one of only 918 produced. The premiere hybrid hypercar was one of the final 2015 918s delivered.

It has a total power output of 887HP and 944 ft/lbs of torque. An independent test showed the all-wheel car to go from zero to 60mph in 2.2 seconds.

This car has just 377 actual miles.

2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition

The limited-edition Ford GT features the famous Gulf Oil paint scheme and racing livery of the “Ford GT40 (Chassis #1075) that won the race in 1968 and 1969, making it the only postwar car to win the (Le Mans) race twice in a row.”

This car has interior accents also inspired by the Le Mans winner, a 647HP turbocharged V6 engine, and less than 20 actual miles.

1962 Shelby Cobra CSX 2032 “Lance Reventlow Cobra”

This unique "Lance Reventlow Cobra" was the 32nd Cobra scheduled for production and one of only 73 fitted with the early 260ci Hi-Po V8 engine. It was invoiced to driver and heir to the Woolworth fortune Lance Reventlow in January 1963.

Carroll Shelby and Reventlow raced together on many occasions and it’s believed Reventlow ordered the car with “as many options as possible” to support Shelby.

This car sale will come with the first original rent check given to Reventlow Automobiles Inc. in 1962.

1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird

This “survivor” 1970 Plymouth just might be one of the finest remaining Superbirds and is one of 135 ever produced.

It has been repainted to exact factory standards, original body, and other original items.

1965 Shelby GT350

This #257 1965 Shelby GT350 was restored in 2019 so it could compete In the SAAC Shelby Concours judging process.

In July 2021, after extensive (and expensive) restoration, it earned the Concours Premier Award. In October 2021, it earned another Premier Award.

This car is one of seven 1965 GT350s to earn the Premier Award, which is the highest award given to any Shelby judged at the level.

1967 Chevrolet Yenko Super Camaro 427/450

Barrett-Jackson’s listing for this car, “simply put, this first-year Yenko Super Camaro 450 is pure American supercar royalty.”

The 1967 Chevrolet Yenko Super Camaro, YS-725, has the original VIN plate and cowl stamping, and its restoration is photo-documented.