'The Beach Boys' to headline 2018 Chandler Ostrich Festival

The Beach Boys have been tapped to headline this year's Chandler Ostrich Festival, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The rock band will perform on the festival's Main Stage on its final night, March 11, 2018, organizers announced Tuesday in a news release.

More acts would be announced "in the coming weeks," the release said.

The founding members of The Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. They're known for hits like "Surfin USA" and "Good Vibrations."

Last year's acts included Spin Doctors, The Gin Blossoms, Starship, Eddie Money, Forever In Your Mind and Los Lobos.

The festival started in 1989 to pay homage to the city's history with ostrich ranching.

The Chandler Ostrich Festival is March 9-11 at Tumbleweed Park, 745 E Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286. Tickets are $6 - $13 per person when bought before Feb. 1. On that day, tickets will increase to $8 - $15. Rides, all-day passes and food are additional costs.

There is no admission cost for children four and younger.

More information can be found at https://ostrichfestival.com/.