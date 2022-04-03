Watch
Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93

Katy Winn/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Estelle Harris arrives at the world premiere of Toy Story 3 on Sunday June 13, 2010 at The El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Katy Winn)
Posted at 6:05 AM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 09:05:52-04

NEW YORK — Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza's short-fused mother on "Seinfeld" and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" franchise, has died. She was 93.

As middle-class matron Estelle Costanza, Harris put a memorable stamp on her recurring role.

Harris' agent Michael Eisenstadt confirmed the actor's death Saturday in Palm Desert, California.

Her on-screen husband was played by the late Jerry Stiller, who in a 1998 interview called her a "born performer."

Harris also voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the 1999 animated blockbuster "Toy Story 2" and played the recurring character Muriel in the popular Disney Channel sitcom "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," among other roles.

