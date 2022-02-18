Elliot Page memoir 'Pageboy' to be published in 2023

Elliot Page is working on a memoir, in which he will write about everything from his Oscar-nominated film career to becoming a prominent transgender person.

Flatiron Books announced Thursday that "Pageboy" will be published next year.

Flatiron says the book will "cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be."

The 34-year-old Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, is known for such films as "Juno" and "Inception."

In December, Page announced that he is transgender, later telling Time that he had "felt like a boy" since he was a 9-year-old child.

He currently stars in the Netflix series "The Umbrella Academy."