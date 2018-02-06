Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan reportedly out as co-hosts of ACM Awards

Chase Snider
5:07 PM, Feb 5, 2018
2 hours ago
acm awards | country music | luke bryan | dierks bentley

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Co-hosts Luke Bryan (L) and Dierks Bentley speak onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Move over Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, the Academy of Country Music Awards is reportedly on the hunt for new co-hosts for the Las Vegas-based awards show.

During a question-and-answer session at the Country Radio Seminar, an annual who's who event of the format in Nashville, Billboard magazine reports that Bentley joked, "That's over... We got fired. Is that not common knowledge?"

Management for the "Somewhere On A Beach" singer confirmed the comment.

Bentley joined fellow country all-star Luke Bryan the last two years, following in the footsteps of Blake Shelton.

No word yet on who could replace Bentley and Bryan. The ACM Awards air live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 15.  

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top