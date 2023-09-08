Watch Now
Country star Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma

Zach Bryan
Posted at 5:35 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 08:36:44-04

Country star Zach Bryan was arrested Thursday in Oklahoma for obstruction of an investigation.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the singer said he had an "incident" with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

"Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said," Bryan said.

Bryan said he was frustrated in the moment and apologized.

According to our sister station, KJRH, Bryan bonded out of the Craig County Jail nearly an hour and a half after being booked.

"Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers," Bryan said.

Bryan exploded onto the country music scene in April 2022 with his hit song "Something in the Orange." His self-titled album, which was released on August 25, landed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart. He performed in the Valley late last month.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

