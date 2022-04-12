Watch
Comedian, actor Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67

Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67.

His death was announced on his Twitter account saying he died after a long illness. Details of his illness haven't been released.

"Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor." a statement from Gottfried's family read.

Gottfried had many roles throughout his career including acting in Problem Child, playing the voice of Iago in Aladdin, and the voice of the Aflac Duck.

