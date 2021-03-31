Menu

Coldplay, Jorja Smith to play virtual Glastonbury gig in May

Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Friday, June 28, 2019 file photo, a general view of a sign on the third day of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset, England. This year, 2021, the Glastonbury Festival is going online. Organizers say they will stage a one-day livestreamed concert at Worthy Farm in southwest England, home to the annual music extravaganza. Performers include Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Jorja Smith, Haim, Wolf Alice and Michael Kiwanuka. Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis said the Live at Worthy Farm event would be “like the festival but without people.” (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
LONDON (AP) — This year the Glastonbury Festival is going online.

Organizers say they will stage a one-day live-streamed concert on May 22 at Worthy Farm in southwest England, home to the annual music extravaganza.

Performers include Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Jorja Smith, Haim, Wolf Alice, and Michael Kiwanuka.

There will also be "a number of unannounced surprise performances," organizers said.

Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis said the Live at Worthy Farm event would be "like the festival but without people."

In January, organizers canceled Glastonbury for a second straight year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some other British music festivals have also been called off this summer, but several have announced they will take place if the government goes ahead with plans to lift most restrictions on travel and gatherings by June.

