Chris Rock says he's contracted COVID-19

Actor and comedian Chris Rock says he has contracted COVID-19.
Rock shared the news of his diagnosis Sunday and encouraged others to seek out a vaccine shot.
"Hey guys I just found out I have COVID," Rock tweeted. "Trust me you don't want this. Get vaccinated."
People and The Daily Beast report that in May, Rock said during an appearance on the "Tonight Show" that he had been vaccinated.
Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) September 19, 2021