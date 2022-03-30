Chris Rock readies for 1st show since Will Smith slapped him

BOSTON (AP) — Comedian Chris Rock is performing in public for the first time since Oscar-winning actor Will Smith slapped him for a joke about Smith's wife during the Academy Awards show.

Rock's first set begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Boston.

The performance comes just three days after Smith slapped Rock on the Oscars stage, stunning the crowd at the 94th Academy Awards and those watching at home.

Rock had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's buzzed haircut.

Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about her diagnosis of alopecia, which can cause baldness.

Smith has publicly apologized to the film academy and Rock for his behavior.

Within an hour, Smith won best actor for his role in "King Richard," and received a standing ovation.

During his acceptance speech, Smith spoke about defending his family and apologized to the academy, but did not mention Rock.

On Monday, Smith issued an apology to the comedian, to the academy and to viewers at home, saying he was “out of line” and that his actions are “not indicative of the man I want to be.”

Also on Monday, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned his actions and said it was launching an investigation.

On Tuesday, Pinkett Smith posted a cryptic message on social media that read, “This is a season of healing and I’m here for it.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said Rock declined to press charges.

Co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer also spoke about the moment.

Sykes, who was interviewed Tuesday for "The Ellen Degeneres Show" that will air April 7, said Rock approached her at an after-party to apologize for the altercation.

She added that what Smith did was "sickening" and that she was "a little traumatized by it."

Schumer posted her thoughts on Instagram Wednesday, saying in part that she was "still triggered and traumatized."

Chris Rock's brother Tony Rock took to Twitter to share his thoughts, responding to one follower who asked if he approved of Smith's apology, he responded back with "No."

When asked how his brother was doing, Tony Rock responded back, "Still rich."