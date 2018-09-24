Celine Dion announces final Las Vegas performances

International superstar Celine Dion has announced that more than 15 years after the premiere of her first critically-acclaimed Las Vegas residency, her second production Celine at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will come to an end on June 8, 2019.

Tickets for the final performance and additional 2019 show dates (Feb. 26 through Mar. 16 and May 14 through June 8) will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. PST.

"I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run,” said Celine. “Las Vegas has become my home and performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades. It's been an amazing experience and I'm so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years. Every show we do at The Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special."

Since March 2003, Celine has performed 1,089 shows to 4.5 million fans at The Colosseum. Her first residency, A New Day…, played 717 shows from March 25, 2003, through December 15, 2007. Her second and current residency, Celine, premiered in Las Vegas in March 15, 2011. The 373rd performance of that show will be on October 30, 2018, when the production returns to The Colosseum. The shows are presented by Concerts West/AEG Presents and Caesars Entertainment.

The final 28 performances of Celine at The Colosseum going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PST are:

February 2019: 26, 27

March 2019: 1, 2, 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16

May 2019: 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, 25, 28, 29, 31

June 2019: 1, 4, 5, 7, 8

Performance dates already on sale, with limited tickets still available, are:

October 2018: 30, 31

November 2018: 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17

December 2018: 28, 29, 31

January 2019: 2, 4, 5, 8, 11, 15, 16, 19, 20

Tickets start at $51, plus tax and fees, and may be purchased in person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Box Office, by calling 866-320-9763, or online at thecolosseum.com or ticketmaster.com. Orders are subject to additional service charges and fees. For groups of 10 or more, call 866-574-3851. Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.