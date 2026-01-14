Zoe Saldaña is now the highest-grossing actor of all time

Zoe Saldaña has officially become the highest-grossing actor of all time at the worldwide box office, with her films collectively earning $15.47 billion.

The Oscar-winning actress surpassed Scarlett Johansson, who previously held the record at $15.40 billion.

Saldaña achieved this milestone thanks to the success of "Avatar: Fire and Ash," which has grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide.

The top three highest-grossing movies of all time — "Avatar" in 2009 and its 2022 sequel and "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019 — all feature Saldaña in starring roles.

Her impressive filmography includes appearances in the Avatar franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy series, and The Avengers movies.

This achievement solidifies Saldaña's position as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, having appeared in multiple billion-dollar franchises that have captivated audiences worldwide.