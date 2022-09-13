Case dismissed against 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star

SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges have been dropped against "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby.

In a court filing obtained by FOX 13 News, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office dropped misdemeanor charges of harboring a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor against Cosby and canceled a pending trial date.

"This motion is made upon the grounds that there are evidentiary concerns," wrote assistant Salt Lake City prosecutor Madison Barr.

The District Attorney's Office (which oversees the Salt Lake City Prosecutor's Office) declined to comment beyond its filing. But Cosby's lawyer, Stephen McCaughey, said she was pleased to see the case dismissed.

"In this case, the right decision was made to dismiss it, and she’s happy with that," he told FOX 13 News on Monday.

Last year, Cosby and her son, Robert Cosby, Jr., were charged in Salt Lake City Justice Court. Robert Cosby Jr.'s attorney previously told FOX 13 News the case stemmed from a misunderstanding involving a girlfriend at the Cosby home; her mother didn't want her there, and police were called.

The case against Robert Cosby Jr. was dropped by prosecutors earlier this year.

Cosby appeared on the first two seasons of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," a reality-TV show about the friendships and feuds of a group of wealthy Utah women. She reportedly is no longer participating in the show.

Cosby is the second cast member of the reality show to face criminal charges.

In a federal case out of New York, Jen Shah recently pleaded guilty to fraud charges related to a telemarketing scheme.

Ben Winslow at KSTU first reported this story.