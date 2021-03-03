Bunny Wailer: Jamaican reggae legend dead at 73

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Reggae music legend Bunny Wailer has died in his native Jamaica at age 73.

The singer, born Neville Livingston, formed The Wailers in 1963 with the late Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. They catapulted to fame with the album, “Catch a Fire.”

Wailer’s death was mourned worldwide as musicians, political leaders and fans shared pictures, music and memories of the artist.

Manager Maxine Stowe says the three-time Grammy winner died Tuesday at the Andrews Memorial Hospital from complications from a stroke he had last July.