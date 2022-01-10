Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Bob Saget dies at age of 65, Florida officials confirm

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Bob Saget attends the "Shameless" FYC event at Linwood Dunn Theater on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Bob Saget
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 20:06:00-05

ORLANDO — Actor Bob Saget has died at the age of 65, according to officials in Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the "Full House" star was found dead Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

Details about what may have led to Saget's death are unclear at this time, but officials said no signs of foul play or drug use were found.

Saget had been in Florida for stops on his latest comedy tour, and posted on his Twitter account as recently as early Sunday morning thanking an audience in Jacksonville.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV