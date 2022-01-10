Bob Saget dies at age of 65, Florida officials confirm

ORLANDO — Actor Bob Saget has died at the age of 65, according to officials in Florida.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the "Full House" star was found dead Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

Details about what may have led to Saget's death are unclear at this time, but officials said no signs of foul play or drug use were found.

Saget had been in Florida for stops on his latest comedy tour, and posted on his Twitter account as recently as early Sunday morning thanking an audience in Jacksonville.