Turns out Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich watches The Bachelor.

At the very least, he caught the tail end of the reality show where fans watched Scottsdale-native and "Bachelor," Arie Luyendyk Jr., propose to Becca K. in Peru only to break-up with her weeks later and (spoiler alert) rekindle his relationship with Lauren B., the woman he turned down in Peru.

Not to mince words, Brnovich thinks what Arie did to Becca was wrong.

Can't believe Arie played Becca like that. So manipulative. No wonder the guy was a crappy race car driver. Indecisive. #TheBachelor — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) March 7, 2018

"Can't believe Arie played Becca like that. So manipulative," Brnovich said in a tweet Tuesday night.

But, he did not stop there. "No wonder the guy was a crappy race car driver. Indecisive." he continued.

On Tuesday night's "After Final Rose" finale, Arie then proposed for a second time -- this time, to Lauren B. She accepted.

Meghan McCain, the daughter of Arizona Sen. John McCain, and a co-host on ABC's The View, also had some tough words for Arie.

I CANNOT STAND the fact that this guy Ari is from my home state. Way to represent Arizona, bro. #AftertheFinalRose — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 7, 2018

"I CANNOT STAND the fact this guy Ari is from my home state. Way to represent Arizona, bro." she tweeted.

After it was announced that Becca K. would go on to become the next Bachelorette, McCain tweeted, "Awww yeah Becca!! Better off without that snake - now please find some real, emotionally evolved men for this woman after what you just put her through!"