Anne Heche dies of crash injuries at age 53

Actress Anne Heche has died, nine days after she suffered severe injuries in a fiery crash in Los Angeles.

NBC News and The Los Angeles Times reported Heche's family took her off life support Sunday.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Heche's spokeswoman Holly Baird said that the actress had “been peacefully taken off life support.”

Heche suffered serious injuries after she crashed her vehicle into a home on Aug. 5 and a fire erupted with the car embedded inside the home, the news outlets reported.

After the accident, Heche was placed on a ventilator to help her breathe, and she was in a coma, the Associated Press reported.

She also suffered burns that had required surgery, CNN reported.

On Thursday, LAPD spokesperson Officer Jeff Lee said detectives with a search warrant took a sample of her blood and found narcotics in her system, the news outlets reported.

On Friday, CNN reported that the 53-year-old was placed on life support and had been considered brain dead.

According to NBC News, Heche was an organ donor, and her family kept her on life support, to see if the organs could be donated.