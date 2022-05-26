Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Actor Ray Liotta dead at 67, according to reports

Ray Liotta
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Actor Ray Liotta attends the "No Sudden Move" premiere during the 20th Tribeca Festival at The Battery on Friday, June 18, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Ray Liotta
Posted at 9:24 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 12:26:54-04

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC — Actor Ray Liotta has reportedly died at age 67.

TMZ is reporting the actor was in the Dominican Republic shooting a movie called "Dangerous Waters" when he died in his sleep. Deadline also reported the information Thursday morning.

There is no foul play suspected in his death, TMZ reports.

His fiancee Jacy Nittolo was with him while he was filming.

Liotta is known for many film and television roles including the 1990 Martin Scorcese film, Goodfellas, where he played mobster Henry Hill alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.