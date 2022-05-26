Actor Ray Liotta dead at 67, according to reports

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC — Actor Ray Liotta has reportedly died at age 67.

TMZ is reporting the actor was in the Dominican Republic shooting a movie called "Dangerous Waters" when he died in his sleep. Deadline also reported the information Thursday morning.

There is no foul play suspected in his death, TMZ reports.

His fiancee Jacy Nittolo was with him while he was filming.

Liotta is known for many film and television roles including the 1990 Martin Scorcese film, Goodfellas, where he played mobster Henry Hill alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.