A historic win: Chloe Zhao wins best director Oscar for 'Nomadland'

Chris Pizzello/AP
Chloe Zhao arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
93rd Academy Awards - Arrivals
Posted at 6:20 PM, Apr 25, 2021
LOS ANGELES — Chloe Zhao has made history at the Academy Awards.

Zhao won the Oscar for best director for "Nomadland," becoming just the second woman and the first woman of color to win the award.

This was the only year in Oscar history with two female nominees, Zhao and "Promising Young Woman" director Emerald Fennell.

Only seven women have ever been nominated. Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to win, for "The Hurt Locker," in 2009.

It was the first Oscar for the 39-year-old Zhao, who was born in Beijing and went to college and film school in the United States. "Nomadland" was her third feature

Watch Zhao's acceptance speech below:

