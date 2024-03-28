Sunny summer days are on the way, and cool, sweet treats are coming right along with them.

But why should humans have all the fun? Our dogs deserve summertime goodies, too — though their different dietary needs, and a tendency for lactose intolerance, means ice cream isn’t always a good choice.

Fortunately, there’s a way to spoil your pup this summer that minimizes the worry of an upset tummy: Homemade dog ice cream! With only three ingredients, it’s super-easy to whip up a batch for the season to come.

Food blogger Jill Mills, of Kitchen Fun With My Three Sons, shares her go-to dog ice cream recipe for her family’s pup.

It really is as simple as blending together three ingredients: banana, peanut butter and yogurt. Mills recommends using plain or vanilla-flavored yogurt, preferably Greek-style to cut down on lactose.

Mills also suggests using all-natural, creamy peanut butter, and she notes that certain kinds of peanut butter may contain xylitol, a sweetener that’s poisonous to pups. Make sure to check the label before you get started.

Once the mixture comes together, pour it into a silicone mold that creates individual servings. Mills recommends these adorable bone-and-paw-shaped molds.

Put the molds into the freezer for a couple hours. Once they’re nicely frozen, pop out the individual treats and store them in a freezer-safe container. Maybe have your pooch do a quick taste test to make sure you did everything right.

Feel free to taste one yourself, too — all the ingredients are fine for humans to eat, and the adorable paw-print shape is kind of irresistible. Who knows? You might like them as much as your canine companions do.

The treats will keep in the freezer for up to three weeks. Head over to Kitchen Fun With My Three Sons to get the full recipe and instructions.

Treat your pup with this easy 3-ingredient dog ice cream recipe originally appeared on Simplemost.com