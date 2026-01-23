Winter storm travel insurance: What's covered and what's not?

When winter weather strikes, travel chaos tends to follow.

Over the next few days, travelers across the country could be dealing with flight delays and cancellations with a winter storm set to deliver ice and heavy snow.

When weather disrupts travel plans, NerdWallet says airlines generally aren’t going to provide compensation for meals or overnight accommodations, since weather is considered out of the airline’s control.

RELATED STORY | How to save on spring break trips and find great destination options

That is where travel insurance can be a consumer's best friend.

How travel insurance can help during a winter storm

While travel insurance can't change the path of a winter storm, it can help protect your finances.

"During winter months like this, where a storm could pop up, we would highly recommend purchasing travel insurance," said Rupa Mehta, chief executive officer of the travel insurance company Squaremouth.

Most comprehensive travel insurance policies include trip cancellation coverage that will help reimburse travelers for nonrefundable costs such as flights, hotels or tours.

Watch below to learn when you should opt for travel insurance:

Snowstorms and travel insurance: will it help?

Coverage for trip cancellation varies by policy, but travelers are likely covered under these scenarios:



If an airline or airport shuts down

If you've been in a crash on the way to the airport

If a storm has caused damage to where you've booked your trip

Common exclusions include:



Foreseeable events like a named hurricane

Fears or concerns about weather

Other benefits include travel delay coverage, which can reimburse a policyholder for hotel, food and other expenses incurred while you wait for your trip to get back on track.

Each provider sets its own stipulations for how long a delay must last before coverage kicks in. Mehta said most policies require at least six hours before providing reimbursement.

RELATED STORY | Travelers without REAL ID will face $45 charge and delays at airports

Some policies also offer extension of coverage in the event weather prevents you from returning home on time.

Not all policies cover delays or extend past the expected return date, so it’s important to read the fine print to know exactly what’s covered.

"And always, always keep track of all documentation and communications because all providers have different requirements in order to reimburse claims," Mehta said.

When to purchase travel insurance

For the incoming winter storm, only those who previously purchased travel insurance can take advantage of its benefits.

Once a storm is in the forecast, it’s too late to buy immediate coverage.

"Getting the insurance as early as possible once you book your trip is critical," Mehta said.

The exceptions are "cancel for any reason" (CFAR) or "interruption for any reason" (IFAR) add-ons that provide some compensation if a storm has already been announced.

Not all trips require travel insurance, such as short, low-risk stays with no tours or other previously booked events. Some travelers may also have existing protection through their travel credit cards or other means.

In other cases, like those below, travel insurance is highly recommended:



International travel

Traveling with a medical condition

Traveling with nonrefundable trip expenses

Travel in the winter months

According to Squaremouth data, the average cost of travel insurance is about $21 per day. That’s less than $150 for a seven-day trip.

"Year-round, you're going to encounter bad weather, right?" Mehta said.

Consider travel insurance, so you’re not stuck paying out of pocket for unexpected expenses, so you don’t waste your money.

_________________________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

__________________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com