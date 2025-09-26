Facebook settlement emails: How much money you'll receive, and when

Facebook users who filed claims in Meta's $725 million privacy settlement will soon receive their payouts. But some recipients are questioning whether the payment notifications are legitimate or scams.

The settlement payments are related to lawsuits alleging the social media giant misused user information. Now, more than two years after filing a claim, eligible users are receiving emails saying their claim form has been approved.

How much money should you receive, and when

According to the email, payments will be sent in batches over a 10-week period, and eligible users who filed a claim will receive an additional email three to four days before their payment is issued.

Attorney and author Danny Karon explained what to look for to ensure an email is legitimate and not a scam.

"It's got the court caption on the top. It's got the contact number for the lawyers, the claim's administrator," Karon said. "You do what you can to bake safeguards into the process, so people have that outlet to call if they want a little more added clarification."

It does not ask for a Social Security number, credit card, or bank account number.

The class-action lawsuit came about after Facebook's parent company, Meta, was accused of allowing Cambridge Analytica and other third parties to access private information about Facebook users.

Those who filed claims are starting to receive payouts averaging about $30, based on how long they were on Facebook.

If you filed a claim, you've already selected your preferred form of payment, such as PayPal, Zelle, Venmo, a prepaid Mastercard, or a check in the mail.

Beware fake versions of settlement email

However, Karon cautions you should not respond to emails or texts requesting personal information or payment to receive your settlement award.

"It's a real problem," said Karon, who is not involved in the Facebook settlement.

"As pervasive as privacy schemes are and phishing schemes are across the internet and email, we're trying to skin that cat, and it's not easy, but we're doing our best," he said.

Even if you don't qualify for a payout this time around, Karon says it's important to fill out a claim form anytime you think you qualify for a class action settlement.

"They are effective in terms of policing the marketplace, keeping bad actors out, making them pay the consequences of misconduct, keeping the marketplace safe and fair for well-behaving vendors and merchants," Karon said.

For information about your payment, visit the official Facebook settlement website, so you don’t waste your money.

