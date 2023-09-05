Dodgers' Julio Urias arrested on felony domestic violence charges

The Los Angeles Dodgers said this week that the team is working to "learn all the facts" after the team's starter Julio Urias was arrested Sunday on felony domestic violence charges.

Urias was booked into jail and released on a $50,000 bond while he awaits his first court appearance after the arrest on Sept. 27.

The Dodgers said in a statement on Monday that the "organization has no further comment at this time," but said it is aware of "an incident" involving Urias.

ESPN reported that Urias didn't travel with his team to a game in Miami as Major League Baseball continues to investigate the matter. It wasn't clear by this week if he would be placed on administrative leave.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, "For us, now it’s day to day."

Roberts said, "I don’t want to get too far ahead of things. As time has gone on with certain things, you learn that simplifying, day to day, is the best way to handle it."

Urias was arrested late on Sunday night at Exposition Park and booked into jail early Monday morning. Soccer star Lionel Messi had been playing a Major League Soccer game on Sunday night at BMO Stadium there, where a host of celebrities were attending.

In May of 2019, the 27-year-old Mexican-born pitcher was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. He was suspended for 20 games by MLB and ordered to complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling course.

Roberts called it a "very unfortunate circumstance," and said, "I don’t think anyone knows all that has gone on and went on. I think our guys are just focused on today and let things play out."

