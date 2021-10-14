DiGiorno Mac ‘n Cheese Pizza Is Coming Soon

There are some pretty wild food combinations out there these days (looking at you, Snickers pickles), but when it comes to comfort foods, sometimes combining them is a seriously good idea.

DiGiorno will be topping their frozen pizzas with the ultimate comfort classic: creamy, cheesy macaroni and cheese. Inspired by Stouffer’s mac and cheese, a spokesperson tells Simplemost the new DiGiorno Original Rising Crust Mac & Cheese Pizza will be priced at around $5.99 and be available at select retailers next spring.

While the pizza won’t be on store shelves until well into 2022, you have a chance to win one for free and get a first taste before anyone else. Now through Oct. 27, just head to DiGiorno’s website and fill out a short form with your name, email address, zip code and age.

There is a limit of one entry per person, per email address. One hundred winners will be chosen and notified on or around Oct. 28. If you win, you’ll simply have to share your address and the pizza will be delivered right to your door.

DiGiorno

If you don’t win a free pizza and don’t want to wait for spring, you can instead try making your own macaroni and cheese pizza. This recipe from The Gunny Sack is pretty simple, as you use a store-bought crust and boxed macaroni and cheese — or you can make your own if you prefer.

Like pizza flavor but prefer the texture of regular mac and cheese? The brand Sweet Earth makes a frozen plant-based Pizza Mac & Cheese that has pasta, meatless grounds, roasted tomato, red peppers, basil and mozzarella. There are also a handful of other macaroni and cheese goodies you can get your hands on, like a new mac and cheese grilled cheese sandwich at Panera or a 1-pound shaker of Kraft’s mac and cheese powder.

There’s even a mac and cheese candle if you just want to fill your home with scents of the comfort food. The candle, from DW Home, smells just like Kraft’s cheese powder, plus gruyère and parmesan.

DW Home

What other comfort food would you like to see on a pizza?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.