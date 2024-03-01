Arizona House approves plan to legalize killing of migrants on private property

PHOENIX — Arizona's House has advanced a bill that would give property owners the legal authority to kill undocumented immigrants.

House Bill 2843, sponsored by Mesa Republican state Rep. Justin Heap, would expand on an existing Arizona law, known as the "Castle Doctrine." The law allows people who feel threatened to use deadly force against anyone who breaks into or illegally enters their home. However, that law limits the use of force to the home itself.

Heap's bill would expand it to include the property as well, no matter its size.

The plan comes as an Arizona rancher, George Alan Kelly, prepares to be tried in the killing of an unarmed migrant, Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, who was found dead on Kelley's nearly 200-acre border property near Nogales in January 2023. Kelly has pleaded not guilty.

Chandler-based personal injury trial lawyer Tom Ryan says the legislation introduced by Heap allows for room for interpretation, allowing the property owner to kill anyone who they believe to be an undocumented migrant, regardless of whether they are or not. It would also give the owner the ability to use deadly force even if the person is not yet on their land, but the owner believes they are planning to enter it and feels threatened by that.

In mid-February, Heap told a committee considering his bill that he wrote it in order to address migrants crossing over farm and ranch land along Arizona's southern border.

Critics say the plan legalizes murder and would lead to threatening the lives of people who are Hispanic, regardless of their documentation or citizenship status.

"A rancher could be, you know, dozens of feet away from somebody and assume that they are in the country without authorization and it's suddenly open season," Democratic state Rep. Analise Ortiz said. "This is a way of literally legalizing the murder of migrants."

Heap did not accept multiple interview requests from ABC15 Arizona regarding the bill.

Gov. Katie Hobbs is expected to veto HB 2843, should it make it to her desk. It has already passed the Republican-led House, 31-28. Democrats voted in opposition.

Hobbs said Heap's plan — along with a number of other immigration-related bills introduced by Republicans — was "intended to score cheap political points."

