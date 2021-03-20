Menu

Watch
DecodeDCInternational

Actions

Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics

items.[0].image.alt
Yoshikazu Tsuno/AP
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, on a screen, delivers an opening speech while Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee President Seiko Hashimoto listens at a five-party meeting of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games with International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and Japanese Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa in Tokyo Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool Photo via AP)
Japan Tokyo Olympics
Posted at 11:46 AM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 14:46:35-04

Spectators from abroad will be barred from the Tokyo Olympics when they open in four months.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese government, the Tokyo government, the International Paralympic Committee, and local organizers.

The move was expected and rumored for several months.

Officials said the risk was too great to admit fans from overseas during a pandemic.

The Japanese public has also opposed fans from abroad.

Japan has attributed about 8,800 deaths to COVID-19 and has controlled the virus better than most countries.

Organizers say 600,000 tickets were sold for the Olympics to fans from outside Japan.

Another 30,000 were sold for the Paralympics.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV