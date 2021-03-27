Menu

Mexico complains of mask-less tourists, closes ruin site

Emilio Espejel/AP
FILE - This Jan. 5, 2021 file photo shows tourists, some wearing masks and others not, at the Mayan ruins of Tulum in Quintana Roo state, Mexico, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with some wearing masks while others are not. Authorities in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula complained Friday, March 26, 2021, about tourists not wearing face masks, as Mexico braces for a surge of Easter Week visitors. (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel, File)
Posted at 8:02 AM, Mar 27, 2021
MEXICO CITY — Authorities in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula have complained about tourists not wearing face masks, as Mexico braces for a surge of Easter Week visitors.

Federal authorities have closed the Chichén Itzá Maya ruin site during Easter week to avoid the possible spread of the coronavirus.

The acting police chief of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo patrolled the streets of the resort of Tulum, reminding people to wear their masks and complaining about how few people did.

And for the second year in a row, Latin America’s most famous re-enactment of the crucifixion of Christ will be held without spectators in Mexico City.

