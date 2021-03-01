Menu

Girl dies after being caned during 'exorcism' in Sri Lanka

Sudath Pubudu Keerthi/AP
Sri Lankan magistrate Wasantha Ramanayake, right and police officers inspect outside a house where a nine year old girl was canned to death in Delgoda, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb.28, 2021. Police in Sri Lanka said Monday they have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 9-year-old girl who was repeatedly beaten during a ritual they believed would drive away an evil spirit. (AP Photo/ Sudath Pubudu Keerthi)
Posted at 7:30 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 09:30:33-05

Police in Sri Lanka say they have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 9-year-old girl who was repeatedly beaten during a ritual they believed would drive away an evil spirit.

The two suspects — the exorcist and the girl’s mother — were to appear in court Monday to hear charges over the girl’s death, which occurred over the weekend.

Police say the mother believed her daughter had been possessed by a demon and took her to the home of the exorcist so a ritual could be performed.

Police say the exorcist first put oil on the girl and then began to hit her with a cane.

When the girl lost consciousness, she was taken to a hospital, where she died.

