China approves another COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Mark Schiefelbein/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, a medical worker gives a coronavirus vaccine shot to a patient at a vaccination facility in Beijing. China is aiming to vaccinate 70-80% of its population by mid-2022, the head of the country's Center for Disease Control said Saturday.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Posted at 2:38 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 17:38:11-04

China has approved another COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, adding a fifth shot to its arsenal.

The announcement from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Microbiology came on Monday.

The vaccine was approved for use in Uzbekistan on March 1.

The last phase of clinical trials is ongoing. No peer-reviewed data is publicly available about the vaccine's safety or efficacy.

It’s a three-dose shot that is spaced out with one month each between shots, a company spokesperson said.

Like other vaccines China has developed so far, it can be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures.

