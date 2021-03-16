China approves another COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

China has approved another COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, adding a fifth shot to its arsenal.

The announcement from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Microbiology came on Monday.

The vaccine was approved for use in Uzbekistan on March 1.

The last phase of clinical trials is ongoing. No peer-reviewed data is publicly available about the vaccine's safety or efficacy.

It’s a three-dose shot that is spaced out with one month each between shots, a company spokesperson said.

Like other vaccines China has developed so far, it can be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures.