Dairy Queen’s New Poolside Punch Will Help You Channel Summer A Bit Early

Dairy Queen is getting ready for summer earlier than ever with a brand new drink made for sipping poolside on a hot day.

The new Poolside Punch Twisty Misty Slush features ice-cold layers of blue raspberry and pink punch flavors twisted together, which DQ says tastes like summer in a cup and can transport you to a tropical cabana or poolside resort regardless of where you’ll be spending your summer.

Dairy Queen doesn’t say how long the new drink will be on the menu, but it’s safe to say it will be sticking around at least into the summer.

Dairy Queen

The Poolside Punch Twisty Misty Slush looks like any other slushy, but is definitely the most colorful one we’ve ever seen!

TikTok account @dairy_queen_ma posted a video showing how this Misty is made, with a fruity punch flavor going in first, followed by misty slush, then blue raspberry flavor and even more slush. It is then mixed together, which creates a blend of red, blue and purple.

While the Poolside Punch Twisty Misty Slush is clearly made for summer, it’s actually on Dairy Queen’s new spring menu, which also includes a S’mores Shake and new dipped cone flavor.

The S’mores Shake is made with marshmallow, graham and chocolatey shavings blended with DQ’s vanilla soft serve, while the new Fruity Blast Dipped Cone is a creamy vanilla soft-serve cone dipped in a light purple coating that’s flavored like fruity cereal.

While they’re obviously known for their desserts, DQ also has a pretty extensive food menu, including a new line of burgers to pair with your ice cream treats this summer.

The new Signature Stackburgers come in five flavor varieties as one-third pound doubles and one-half pound triples. Along with a cheeseburger, the Two Cheese Deluxe and Bacon Two Cheese Deluxe, the menu also includes a Loaded A.1. with A.1. steak sauce, creamy peppercorn sauce, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese and onion rings, and the FlameThrower, which has fiery FlameThrower sauce, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno bacon, tomato and lettuce.

Which new DQ treat are you most excited to try this spring and summer?

