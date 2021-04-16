Watch
Watch Phoenix Rising 2021 season on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app

Posted at 3:39 PM, Apr 16, 2021
PHOENIX — In their debut season in their new stadium and training facilities, 14 Phoenix Rising home games will be broadcasted live on CW61 and ABC15 if you can't make the game in person.

Ten away games will be also be broadcasted on air during the 2021 season.

Make sure to catch upcoming games on CW61, or download the ABC15 app on on your Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, or Android TV to stream the games live.

See the full schedule for broadcasted games below. Bolded dates and opponents are games played at home.

DateOpponentTime
Saturday, May 8, 2021Oakland Roots SC7:30p
Saturday, May 22, 2021Las Vegas Lights FC7:30p
Saturday, May 29, 2021Sacramento Republic FC7:30p
Saturday, June 5, 2021San Diego Loyal SC7:30p
Saturday, June 12, 2021Tacoma Defiance7:30p
Saturday, June 19, 2021San Diego Loyal SC7:30p
Saturday, June 26, 2021Sacramento Republic FC8:00p
Saturday, July 3, 2021LA Galaxy II7:30p
Saturday, July 10, 2021Charlotte Independence4:00p
Saturday, July 17, 2021LA Galaxy II7:30p
Saturday, July 24, 2021San Diego Loyal SC7:30p
Saturday, July 31, 2021Rio Grande Valley FC7:30p
Saturday, August 7, 2021Las Vegas Lights FC7:30p
Saturday, August 14, 2021Orange County SC7:30p
Saturday, August 21, 2021Sacramento Republic FC7:30p
Saturday, August 28, 2021New Mexico United7:30p
Saturday, September 11, 2021LA Galaxy II7:30p
Saturday, September 18, 2021Orange County SC7:30p
Saturday, September 25, 2021Tacoma Defiance7:00p
Saturday, October 2, 2021Orange County SC7:00p
Saturday, October 9, 2021Oakland Roots SC7:30p
Saturday, October 16, 2021Las Vegas Lights FC2:00p
Saturday, October 23, 2021Sacramento Republic FC7:30p
Saturday, October 30, 2021Tacoma Defiance7:30p

For the full schedule, click here.

