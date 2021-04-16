Watch Phoenix Rising 2021 season on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app

PHOENIX — In their debut season in their new stadium and training facilities, 14 Phoenix Rising home games will be broadcasted live on CW61 and ABC15 if you can't make the game in person.

Ten away games will be also be broadcasted on air during the 2021 season.

Make sure to catch upcoming games on CW61, or download the ABC15 app on on your Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, or Android TV to stream the games live.

See the full schedule for broadcasted games below. Bolded dates and opponents are games played at home.



Date Opponent Time Saturday, May 8, 2021 Oakland Roots SC 7:30p Saturday, May 22, 2021 Las Vegas Lights FC 7:30p Saturday, May 29, 2021 Sacramento Republic FC 7:30p Saturday, June 5, 2021 San Diego Loyal SC 7:30p Saturday, June 12, 2021 Tacoma Defiance 7:30p Saturday, June 19, 2021 San Diego Loyal SC 7:30p Saturday, June 26, 2021 Sacramento Republic FC 8:00p Saturday, July 3, 2021 LA Galaxy II 7:30p Saturday, July 10, 2021 Charlotte Independence 4:00p Saturday, July 17, 2021 LA Galaxy II 7:30p Saturday, July 24, 2021 San Diego Loyal SC 7:30p Saturday, July 31, 2021 Rio Grande Valley FC 7:30p Saturday, August 7, 2021 Las Vegas Lights FC 7:30p Saturday, August 14, 2021 Orange County SC 7:30p Saturday, August 21, 2021 Sacramento Republic FC 7:30p Saturday, August 28, 2021 New Mexico United 7:30p Saturday, September 11, 2021 LA Galaxy II 7:30p Saturday, September 18, 2021 Orange County SC 7:30p Saturday, September 25, 2021 Tacoma Defiance 7:00p Saturday, October 2, 2021 Orange County SC 7:00p Saturday, October 9, 2021 Oakland Roots SC 7:30p Saturday, October 16, 2021 Las Vegas Lights FC 2:00p Saturday, October 23, 2021 Sacramento Republic FC 7:30p Saturday, October 30, 2021 Tacoma Defiance 7:30p

For the full schedule, click here.