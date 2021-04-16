Watch Phoenix Rising 2021 season on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app

PHOENIX — In their debut season in their new stadium and training facilities, 14 Phoenix Rising home games will be broadcasted live on CW61 and ABC15 if you can't make the game in person.
Ten away games will be also be broadcasted on air during the 2021 season.
RELATED: Phoenix Rising FC to open season at 50% capacity: What fans need to know
Make sure to catch upcoming games on CW61, or download the ABC15 app on on your Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, or Android TV to stream the games live.
See the full schedule for broadcasted games below. Bolded dates and opponents are games played at home.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Saturday, May 8, 2021
|Oakland Roots SC
|7:30p
|Saturday, May 22, 2021
|Las Vegas Lights FC
|7:30p
|Saturday, May 29, 2021
|Sacramento Republic FC
|7:30p
|Saturday, June 5, 2021
|San Diego Loyal SC
|7:30p
|Saturday, June 12, 2021
|Tacoma Defiance
|7:30p
|Saturday, June 19, 2021
|San Diego Loyal SC
|7:30p
|Saturday, June 26, 2021
|Sacramento Republic FC
|8:00p
|Saturday, July 3, 2021
|LA Galaxy II
|7:30p
|Saturday, July 10, 2021
|Charlotte Independence
|4:00p
|Saturday, July 17, 2021
|LA Galaxy II
|7:30p
|Saturday, July 24, 2021
|San Diego Loyal SC
|7:30p
|Saturday, July 31, 2021
|Rio Grande Valley FC
|7:30p
|Saturday, August 7, 2021
|Las Vegas Lights FC
|7:30p
|Saturday, August 14, 2021
|Orange County SC
|7:30p
|Saturday, August 21, 2021
|Sacramento Republic FC
|7:30p
|Saturday, August 28, 2021
|New Mexico United
|7:30p
|Saturday, September 11, 2021
|LA Galaxy II
|7:30p
|Saturday, September 18, 2021
|Orange County SC
|7:30p
|Saturday, September 25, 2021
|Tacoma Defiance
|7:00p
|Saturday, October 2, 2021
|Orange County SC
|7:00p
|Saturday, October 9, 2021
|Oakland Roots SC
|7:30p
|Saturday, October 16, 2021
|Las Vegas Lights FC
|2:00p
|Saturday, October 23, 2021
|Sacramento Republic FC
|7:30p
|Saturday, October 30, 2021
|Tacoma Defiance
|7:30p
For the full schedule, click here.