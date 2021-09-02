Hit comedy show Seinfeld is coming to CW61 Arizona

Starting September 6th, CW61 Arizona is adding a new show to their weeknight lineup. After ABC15 News on CW61 Arizona at 9 p.m., you can catch a full hour of Seinfeld starting at 9:30.

Seinfeld is about comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his quirky group of friends in New York City, George Costanza, Elaine Benes, and neighbor Cosmo Kramer, as they wrestle with life's most perplexing, and trivial questions. They find humor in life's mundane' situations like waiting in line and the trials and tribulations of dating.

Watch Seinfeld every weeknight at 9:30 on CW61 Arizona. You can watch over-the-air on channel 61 or Cox Cable 1006.