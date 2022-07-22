Craft your heart out with a Cricut machine

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you enjoy making things from scratch, a Cricut maker might be one of the best tools to have in your arsenal. Crafters and DIYers can utilize this advanced yet easy-to-use machine that can cut intricate shapes and designs on a plethora of materials like leather, balsa wood, fabric, paper and more — approximately 300 different materials!

With a Cricut machine, you can accomplish projects like making labels, creating iron-on T-shirts, crafting paper flowers and making reusable stencils. Moms have even whipped up whole themed playrooms with this sophisticated device. From spoon puppets and leather pumpkins to “tiled” backsplash and artwork, there are endless ideas online to help spark your creativity.

Adobe

To help accomplish all your DIY needs, you can pick up a Cricut machine today. The Cricut Maker 3 is currently available on Amazon for $429. Level up your next arts and crafts project with this device that provides pro-level cutting on materials from delicate paper to matboard and leather.

Cricut is an app-based crafting tool with wireless Bluetooth connectivity. This allows you to create bespoke designs using the free cloud-based Design Space app on your mobile phone or laptop.

Compatible with the company’s all-new Smart Materials such as Smart Vinyl, Smart Iron-On and Smart Paper Sticker Cardstock (up to 12 feet at a time), the Cricut machine includes a premium fine-point blade with its housing, a welcome book, USB cable, power adapter, 100 ready-to-make projects and a free trial membership to Cricut Access for new subscribers. Thirteen add-on tools can be purchased separately to handle even more craft projects.

More than 2,200 reviewers have rated the Cricut Maker 3 an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Customer Charlotte Shockey said, “Love love love this machine. Works quickly and it’s great not having to switch out tools for everything.”

Reviewer Kim C. said it’s the best gift she’s ever been given. She noted, “My advice is to spend the extra money and take the extra time to learn how to use this amazing tool! It really is a crafter’s dream!”

Meanwhile, Shamiquia Jones said, “First time owning a Cricut Product and it is a wonderful start to my creative side! Design space app can be intimidating at first but there are so many videos on YouTube to help along the way.”

To use the Cricut Maker 3, you pick a project or design one from scratch. Then you let the machine cut it for you. There’s a small monthly fee for access to unlimited use of images, fonts, project ideas and other resources on Design Space for iOS, Android, Windows and Mac.

If you’ve been wanting to try a Cricut but find this model too expensive or intimidating, consider the Cricut Joy. It’s a lighter, portable version with a lower price point; you can currently buy it at many retailers, including Amazon, Michaels and Target, for around $169. Some fun bundles are also on sale at Cricut’s site at the moment.

What do you think? Will a Cricut machine help you unleash your artistic skills?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.