Cream Cheese Corn Casserole Is Rich, Creamy And Perfect For Fall

As brightly hued leaves tumble from the trees and temperatures slowly ease downward, we start to yearn for homey, warm dishes that nourish us — body and soul. From stews to casseroles, the dinner table is one of the first places we start to see (and celebrate) the shift toward autumn.

That is why we love this recipe for Cream Cheese Corn Casserole from Five Heart Home. It’s rich, creamy and so easy to throw together in your favorite casserole dish. Or if you love your slow-cooker, this is a recipe that can easily be adapted to cook in a crockpot.

To make this recipe, you only need a few simple ingredients: Cream cheese, corn (frozen or fresh, but thaw if frozen), milk, butter, salt and shredded cheddar cheese.

If your family likes spice, you can add diced jalapenos, mild or hot. Five Heart Home also suggests using green chiles, if you want to add a little depth without too much heat.

This highly rated recipe has garnered rave reviews from home chefs who say that the casserole dish has now become a Thanksgiving staple in their homes. One commenter noted that you can make this more of a main dish if you add shredded rotisserie chicken to the casserole and crumbled bacon on top. Yum!

You might also want to try this corn casserole from Paula Deen, which uses easy shortcuts in the ingredients list, like Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix and creamed corn. This recipe easily cooks in the crockpot, so it’s perfect for busy weekdays when you just want to come home to a warm meal.

If you have vegan folks in your family or people with dairy sensitivities, we also like this recipe for Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Corn Casserole from Rebecca Taig. She uses gluten-free flour, gluten-free cornmeal and dairy-free yogurt to create a comforting, hearty side dish that will still suit even the pickiest kiddos in your family.

Serve it alongside a bowl of veggie soup or chili, or have it with plant-based butter and honey for a midday snack.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.