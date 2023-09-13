These queen-sized cooling pillows are just $27 for a set of two

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

You can get 70% off a set of two down-alternative pillows on Amazon right now.

Regularly priced at $95.08, these cooling pillows have been marked down to $28.48 for a set of two queen pillows. Not only that, you can click a 5% off coupon that brings the price down even more, to $27.06.

For standard pillows, the price is actually more ($39.99) but you can bring it down to $37.97 if you apply a 10% off coupon offer.

This product qualifies for Amazon overnight shipping, so if you order today, you can have brand-new pillows outside your door in less than 24 hours. (When the pillows first arrive in the mail, Cozsinoor advises that you fluff them and allow them another 24 hours to reach their full shape before use.)

$28.48 (was $95.08) at Amazon

The Cozsinoor bed pillows are ideal for back or side sleepers, as they offer ample support and promise not to go flat. These pillows are filled with microfiber rather than feathers, meaning it’s a good alternative for people who might struggle with allergies.

Microfiber is also more cooling than polyester (a material that is commonly used in pillow filling), so if you’re a hot sleeper, microfiber pillows are a good choice. Poly-fill pillows also tend to lose their shape much more quickly and will need to be replaced more often.

Experts say that you should replace your pillows every one to two years. If it has been a while since you’ve replaced your pillows, you might suffer from neck aches or poor sleep because your pillow isn’t as supportive anymore. Not to mention, some of the stuff that might be living on your pillow could surprise (and disgust) you.

These pillows are machine-washable and can be tumble-dried on low.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.