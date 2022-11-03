This Copycat Cheesecake Factory Recipe Is As Good As The Restaurant’s Actual Cheesecake

The Cheesecake Factory has never released an official recipe for its signature cheesecake. But a copycat recipe circulating online comes pretty close to duplicating the deliciousness of the original.

That’s according to The Kitchn contributor Jesse Szewczyk, who tried out this imitator of The Cheesecake Factory recipe. (The copycat recipe was originally published in “Top Secret Restaurant Recipes 2” before getting posted to MyRecipes and becoming popular online.)

This Cheesecake Factory recipe creates a flavorful dessert with a unique sour cream topping that’s spread out on top of the cooked cheesecake. This topping covers any cracks that might have formed and adds a nice tangy contrast to the sweetness of the cheesecake and its graham cracker crust.

Adobe

There are some crucial points to making this cheesecake recipe a winner, according to Szewczyk. He suggests making extra graham cracker crust beyond what The Cheesecake Factory recipe suggests. If you double the recipe, you can make sure the crust goes all the way up the sides of your pan.

The recipe also uses a preheated water bath that’s ready to receive the uncooked cheesecake in a springform pan. Make sure your eggs are at room temperature. And definitely use butter, not margarine, in the batter. Add a pinch of salt to it as well.

“This is a recipe I will definitely make again,” Szewczyk said. “Maybe this really is the recipe The Cheesecake Factory uses.”

There are some other, well-reviewed imitations of The Cheesecake Factory recipes for cheesecake online as well. The Delish has one with a strawberry topping. Cooking Classy has one for a stacked, vanilla bean cheesecake. And Top Secret Recipes has its own version as well as a little history about The Cheesecake Factory. You’ll have to pay to unlock the full recipe, though.

The Cheesecake Factory’s website also has recipes from its official menu you can try out, but none for their original cheesecake.

Are you a big enough fan of The Cheesecake Factory that you’d want to try and replicate its famous cheesecake at home?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.