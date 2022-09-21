This Tangy Chicken Salad With Grapes Makes The Perfect Light Lunch

Sometimes you need to find a quick, no-cook crowd-pleaser for lunch. But if you’re bored with your usual go-tos, you might want to try this Tangy Chicken Salad with Grapes recipe from Cooking Light.

This recipe may remind you of a traditional Waldorf salad, which generally features fruits like apples and grapes as well as walnuts. The recipe includes a canola mayonnaise, full-fat Greek yogurt, lemon juice, dijon and pepper sauce that you mix in with grapes, chopped chicken, scallions and celery.

This recipe is easy to put together using rotisserie chicken, as the creator suggests. You can serve it on top of lettuce as a salad. Or, if you’re not limiting carbs, put it in a croissant and make a chicken salad sandwich.

“Sweet red grapes and crunchy celery make this chicken salad sing, and also balance out the slight tang from the yogurt and lemon,” writes Cooking Light. The recipe post also suggests adding other mix-ins to taste such as dried fruit or nuts.

Want more ideas for similar recipes?

Pinch of Yum‘s Lindsay has a Honey Chicken Salad with Grapes and Feta that sounds amazing! The addition of wheat berries makes the recipe sound healthy and filling.

Lindsay writes that “the textures, the flavors, and the perfect amount of light, sweet honey lemon vinaigrette” make this a go-to salad for her. Even her hard-to-please husband likes the dish, which can be stored in individual containers to be eaten for a few days afterward.

Kim’s Cravings makes her Chicken Salad with Grapes recipe with regular mayonnaise, chopped pecans and green onions. Her recipe is adapted from Joanna Gaines’ “Magnolia Table” cookbook version. Kim says you can also add pickles and dill for even more tang and also recommends adding different fruits and spices to switch it up a bit.

And, of course, you can always make the classic Waldorf salad which has apples, along with celery, grapes and a few other ingredients, in it. Foodie Crush’s Heidi shared her grandmother’s recipe for this perennial favorite and it has a secret ingredient: whipped cream. You can add chicken to it, of course.

If you’re into sweet and savory combinations, you might just love chicken salad with grapes!

