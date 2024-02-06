Buttigieg warns against wearing Apple Vision Pro goggles while driving

A viral video of a person wearing an Apple Vision Pro headset while operating a Tesla vehicle has caught the attention of U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"Reminder—ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times," Buttigieg said in a statement on social media.

In the video, the driver, who is in a Tesla Cybertruck, does not have his hands on the wheel while wearing the Apple headset.

A person under the username @lentinidante posted a similar video on X that's garnered nearly 25 million views in just a few days. The man later defended his actions, telling Gizmodo the video was a "skit" and that he only drove with the headset on for 30-40 seconds.

Apple has warned users to "never use Apple Vision Pro while operating a moving vehicle, bicycle, heavy machinery, or in any other situations requiring attention to safety."

The company released its Vision Pro headsets Friday in the U.S. for $3,500 and tech junkies were quick to shell out the cash to get their hands on Apple's first new product in seven years. The "spatial computing" device resembles a pair of goggles that conforms to the face and allows users to seamlessly integrate different screens within their surrounding environment, navigating between apps and websites by simply using their eyes, hands and voice.

