Butterball Turkey Talk-Line still going strong after 42 years

"It’s an 800-number; the phones are staffed by experts."

Fans of "The West Wing" are quite familiar with the famous scene in which President Jed Bartlet was surprised to learn there is a hotline to ask questions about how to prepare a turkey. Decades later, the Turkey Talk-Line has evolved into more than a telephone help line.

The hotline (800-BUTTERBALL) still exists, but there are other ways to get your critical turkey questions answered by experts.

Home cooks can use an online chat on Butterball.com to directly connect with experts. Amazon Alexa users can say, "Alexa, ask Butterball…" to have their questions answered. Home cooks can also use this form to email Butterball's experts, or text their questions to 844-877-3456.

The Turkey Talk Line officially opened on Nov. 1 and will remain staffed through Dec. 24.

The hotline is open the following hours:

Now - Nov 17: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. CT

Nov 18 - Nov 19: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. CT

Nov 20 - Nov 22: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. CT

Thanksgiving Day 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. CT

Nov 24: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. CT

Weekdays Nov 27 - Dec 15: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. CT

Dec 18 - Dec 22: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. CT

Dec 23 - Dec 24: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. CT

"From hosting your first Friendsgiving to testing different cooking methods — like air-frying — we are here to help answer all those turkey questions so you can celebrate the big day — when, where and however you decide," Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Director Nicole Johnson said.

Butterball employs a staff of over 50 experts to field questions.

For those who don't want to talk to a human, Butterball's website offers tips for stuffing a turkey, storing leftovers, checking for doneness and more.

